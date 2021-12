The Las Vegas Raiders saw star tight end Darren Waller get injured during the second quarter against the Cowboys, someone they cannot afford to lose. The Las Vegas Raiders are taking on the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, and for the most part, it has been all positive for them in the early going. With two touchdowns, one to DeSean Jackson, and one by Josh Jacobs on the ground, they have gotten out to a 14-6 lead over Dak Prescott and company.

