It was a rough season for Edwin Ríos, who struggled at the plate and missed most of the year after undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in May. On May 5, the Dodgers placed Ríos on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Just over a week later, we learned that Rios would be undergoing surgery and his 2021 season would be over.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO