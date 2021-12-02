ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Lab testing confirms state’s first COVID-19 case involving Omicron variant

Hastings Star Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfected Minnesota resident recently returned from domestic travel; variant was found through MDH variant surveillance program, which is one of the strongest surveillance programs in the nation. The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) today announced that its Public Health Laboratory has found the variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus known...

www.hastingsstargazette.com

The New York Times

Another Omicron Case Detected in U.S.

A health care worker administers a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in the Hillbrow neighborhood of Johannesburg on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. (Joao Silva/The New York Times) Minnesota health officials said Thursday that a man who lives in the state was infected with the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The man, who officials said had recently traveled to New York City, represents the second known case of the variant in the United States.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fresno Bee

Omicron coronavirus variant found in multiple US states

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which had been undetected in the U.S. before the middle of this week, had been discovered in at least five states by the end of Thursday, showing yet again how mutations of the virus can circumnavigate the globe with speed and ease. Just a day...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Coronavirus variant surveillance varies widely by state

Some states are much more likely to catch cases of the Omicron variant early on — including California and Minnesota, which did, in fact, find the first two confirmed U.S. cases. The big picture: Omicron has thrust the U.S.'s genetic surveillance capabilities back into the spotlight. And the more cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
libertywingspan.com

New COVID variant in the United States

With the availability of vaccinations and boosters, family and friends were able to reunite for a Thanksgiving feast, marking a transition towards normalcy. However, reports of a newly identified coronavirus variant, named Omicron, have prompted a state of uncertainty and concern worldwide. “. It certainly shows the signs of being...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tim Walz
cedarcityutah.com

Utah medical officials prepare for COVID variant. Is omicron worth the concern?

ST. GEORGE — For the first time since July, areas of Southern Utah are no longer seeing the highest rate of transmission of COVID-19. At the same time, a new variant of the virus has raised the alarm of health officials worldwide who fear it may be a more contagious and deadly form of the disease – the key word being “may.”
UTAH STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Omicron variant found in Oʻahu resident with no recent travel history, Hawaiʻi health department says

The Omicron coronavirus variant was confirmed Thursday in an unvaccinated Oʻahu resident with no recent travel history, the Hawaiʻi Department of Health said. The adult had been infected with COVID-19 a year ago, isn't currently hospitalized and had “mild-to-moderate” symptoms, including headache, body aches and cough, Hawaiʻi Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said.
TRAVEL
Kansas Reflector

Kansas hospitals, health officials prepare for omicron variant’s arrival

TOPEKA — As confirmed cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 begin to pop up across the country, Kansas health officials and hospitals are preparing for the variant’s arrival in the state. On Wednesday, the California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health confirmed a recent COVID-19 case caused by omicron in a resident who […] The post Kansas hospitals, health officials prepare for omicron variant’s arrival appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The 12 States Where The Omicron Variant Has Been Detected

The world has been set upside down by the spread of a new COVID-19 variant labeled by the WHO as Omicron. It was first discovered in South Africa less than a month ago. As recently as yesterday, it had been discovered in 38 countries. Among the major concerns about the Omicron variant is that it […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

More Than 300 Patients Given Pfizer COVID-19 Doses That Were Frozen Too Long At 2 Riverside County Vaccination Sites

MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) — Hundreds of people at two Riverside County community centers mistakenly received Pfizer COVID-19 doses that were frozen longer than manufacturer recommendations, according to Riverside University Health System officials. Staff discovered on Tuesday that the vaccine doses had been administered to 324 patients in Jurupa Valley on Mission Boulevard between Oct. 8 and Nov. 23, and Riverside Neighborhood Clinic on Indiana Avenue between Oct. 23 and Nov. 23, health officials said. The doses in question were found to have been stored in the freezer longer than manufacturer recommendation. In spite of their “improper storage from freezer to refrigeration to administration,” the doses do not pose a danger to patients. However, the doses may have lost their potency, and officials say the CDC recommends these patients get a repeat dose as soon as possible. Riverside University Health System staff is reaching out to the impacted patients, and implementing measures to prevent this incident from happening again. Officials say patients who received a Pfizer at these locations, but are not contacted by staff, are not impacted by this storage issue. However, people who are concerned that they received their doses at these locations during these time frames can call (800) 945-6171.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
International Business Times

Expert Says Omicron Variant May Be A 'Blessing': 'Get Out Of Pandemic Card'

A leading epidemiologist Thursday said the Omicron variant, first discovered in South Africa last month, could be the key to the end of the COVID-19 pandemic. During an interview with an Australian morning show, Sunrise, Prof. Tony Blakely said the new variant could “displace” the highly infectious Delta variant. He noted that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta but is a less severe strain of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WTAJ

Omicron variant identified in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia resident has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19, according to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. The person who tested positive is a man in his 30’s from Northwest Philadelphia. Cases have also been identified in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Minnesota, and New York. South Africa initially reported […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

