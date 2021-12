Discovery Reinforces Need for New Yorkers to Get Vaccinated, Get Boosted and Wear a Mask. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the detection of three more confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in New York State, for a total of eight confirmed cases. So far, the cases appear unrelated and have been confirmed through sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. All three of the new cases are from New York City, for a total of seven New York City residents and one from Suffolk County confirmed to have the Omicron variant.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO