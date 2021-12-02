ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The One Ring Second Edition Pre-Orders Now Available

By Tyler Chancey
techraptor.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the officially licensed Middle-earth tabletop RPG, The One Ring, have had to deal with some struggles lately. The One Ring Second Edition was announced back in 2019 by publisher Cubicle 7. The publisher then canceled this project and ceased publication of The One Ring materials. But thanks to a...

techraptor.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Exclusive Now Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X

A PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, or, more specifically, a former PS4 and PS5 console exclusive, is now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. PlayStation is known for its incredible exclusive games. On PS4, it released some of the generation's best games in the form of Bloodborne, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Ghost of Tsushima, God of War, The Last of Us Part II, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Marvel's Spider-Man. On PS5, this has continued with Demon's Souls Remake, Returnal, Deathloop, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. That said, not every PlayStation exclusive hits the mark. In fact, many of timed exclusives it has signed recently haven't hit the mark, including Oddworld: Soulstorm, which is now available on Xbox consoles. This week, an "Enhanced Edition" was released with new content and improvements, and in the process, the game has shed its PlayStation console exclusivity.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Legions of Chaos is an idle RPG, now available on Android in early access

Mobile developer and publisher ALL9FUN Limited has released its latest idle RPG Legions of Chaos on Android, in early access globally. Legions of Chaos is a 3D idle RPG based on epic dark fantasy developed and published by ALL9FUN Limited. The game sees players exploring and completing challenges and dungeons alongside a team that they will have to build.
VIDEO GAMES
Pocket-lint.com

You can now pre-order Amazon's Halo View fitness band (and get $30 off)

(Pocket-lint) - Amazon recently announced a fitness tracker called Halo View. You can now pre-order the device, which launches next month, and if you snag one before it officially releases, you can save $30 on the wearable. The Halo View looks an awful lot like Fitbit trackers, and it works...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pre Orders#Free League Publishing#Eriador#The White Downs#The Old Forest#Gamemaster
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Users Outraged That December Freebie Isn't The Full Game

PlayStation Plus users are urging one another not to download and claim one December's free titles, after discovering that it isn't even the full version of the game. Yesterday PlayStation confirmed that the three free games for December 2021 would be the Souls-like Mortal Shell, action-adventure LEGO DC Super Villains, and PlayStation 5 launch title Godfall.
VIDEO GAMES
keengamer.com

Star Wars: KOTOR Switch Physical Release Available to Pre-Order for a Limited Time

It seems that obtaining games digitally is a popular option for gamers nowadays. On the other hand, there’s something about physical releases of games that players still seek. That’s why Limited Run Games have taken Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (often shortened to KotOR) and made it available as a physical release for the Nintendo Switch. However, they’re only making the physical version available for a short time.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
RPG
nichegamer.com

$420 Life-Size Poseable Lucario Pokemon Plush Available to Order Now

The Pokemon Company have announced they are selling a life-sized plush of the Pokemon Lucario for $419.99 USD. Standing at 47 and a quarter inches tall (accurate to the in-game height of 3’11”, or 1.2 m), the Pokemon Center original plush is based on the Aura Pokemon. A Fighting and Steel-type, it has the ability to detect “auras”- the life-force of all living things.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights pre-registration now available in Japan

Square Enix has opened pre-registration for Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights in Japan for iOS via App Store and Android via Google Play. A release date has yet to be announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its store pages:. About. Bravely Default: Brilliant Lights is the latest smartphone...
VIDEO GAMES
fujirumors.com

TTArtisan 23mm F1.4 Pre-Order Available

The previously announced TTArtisan 23mm f/1.4 for Fujifilm X is now available for pre-order at BHphoto. Down below a few sample images as well as product images, so you can see how the black vs the black&silver version looks like.
ELECTRONICS
nintendosoup.com

Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe Switch Physical Edition Revealed, Now Up For Pre-Order

AVGN fans can finally look forward to owning the Nerd’s most nail-biting adventure on their shelf!. Screenwave Media Games, in partnership with Limited Run Games, has officially revealed a physical release for Angry Video Game Nerd 1 & 2 Deluxe. physical copies for Switch are expected to ship out in Early 2022, and you can pre-order them over here for $34.99 USD each.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Grim Dawn Definitive Edition Finally Hits Xbox Next Month, Pre-Orders Open Now

The well-regarded action-RPG Grim Dawn launched on PC back in 2016, and the devs have been promising an Xbox version ever since, as reported by Wccftech in 2018. Well, after years of waiting, Grim Dawn Definitive Edition, which includes the Ashes of Malmouth and Forgotten Gods expansions and all other DLC, finally arrives on consoles next month. Unfortunately, no footage of the Xbox version has been released, but here’s the launch trailer for the PC version as a refresher.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Zio and the Magic Scrolls is an idle RPG set in the magical world of Aerok, available for pre-registration now

Aerok has been a peaceful country for as long as anyone could imagine. They’ve had their fare share of woes thanks to a warlock who the people of Aerlock battled for very long and only managed to seal him away after the sacrifice of an archmage. But chaos has once again returned to the country as the warlock has been resurrected along with dragons. It is now up to you to save Aerock.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Tekken 7 – Originals Edition, Definitive Edition Now Available

Two new editions have been released for Bandai Namco’s Tekken 7, collecting the base game and its DLC together in some interesting ways. There’s the Originals Edition which retails for $100 and the Definitive Edition costing $120. Check out the trailer below to see all of the different content and updates in action.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekyGadgets

Arduino UNO Mini Limited Edition board now available to preorder

Arduino enthusiasts may be interested to know that the official Arduino website has today opened preorders for the Arduino UNO Mini Limited Edition microcontroller board. The UNO Mini Limited Edition board has been created to celebrate over 10 million units have been sold of the original Arduino UNO first launched back in 2010.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy