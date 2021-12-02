ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

EPA chief visits 'cancer alley' on 3-state tour

Bradford Era
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s top environmental regulator visits minority communities adversely affected by...

www.bradfordera.com

Comments / 0

Related
ProPublica

The EPA Administrator Visited Cancer-Causing Air Pollution Hot Spots Highlighted by ProPublica and Promised Reforms

Want to learn more? Join our reporters for a virtual event on Nov. 30 as they answer your questions about “Poison in the Air.”. Two days after ProPublica published a first-of-its-kind analysis of industrial air pollution, the Environmental Protection Agency announced that its administrator, Michael S. Regan, would visit the communities featured in our reporting. During last week’s “Journey to Justice” trip across the South, Regan toured the Houston ship channel, the Louisiana community of Mossville and a stretch of land along the Mississippi River known as Cancer Alley — places that we identified as among the largest hot spots of toxic air pollution in the country. Environmental advocates who hosted several different parts of the tour told ProPublica that they first received calls about the visit in late October, two weeks after we sent the EPA questions about their areas’ elevated cancer risk. Longtime residents believed it was the first time that the nation’s top environmental regulator visited Mossville and Cancer Alley.
ADVOCACY
Bradford Era

Mississippi clinic stays open amid abortion debate

As the U.S. Supreme Court hears a Mississippi case that could topple abortion rights nationwide, the state's only abortion clinic is operating as usual. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/42fee55f06ba49b28eb7c2e296fa859a.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KEYT

EPA head: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’

RESERVE, La. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says a recently completed “Journey to Justice” tour from Mississippi to Texas enabled him to put “faces and names with this term that we call environmental justice.″ The five-day tour in mid-November highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution. A former environmental regulator in his native North Carolina, Regan has made environmental justice a top priority since taking over as EPA chief in March. The trip included visits to historically marginalized communities such as St. John and St. James parishes in Louisiana, along with cities such as New Orleans, Jackson, Miss., and Houston.
ADVOCACY
WIBX 950

EPA Head Tours Embattled Communities, Says Help on the Way

RESERVE, La. (AP) — EPA Administrator Michael Regan says a recently completed "Journey to Justice" tour from Mississippi to Texas enabled him to put "faces and names with this term that we call environmental justice." The five-day tour in mid-November highlighted low-income, mostly minority communities adversely affected by industrial pollution.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Alley#Pollution#America#Ap Archive
Magnolia State Live

From Cancer Alley to Mississippi school without working bathrooms: ‘Journey to Justice’ tour ‘really personal for me’ for leader of EPA

Michael Coleman’s house is the last one standing on his tiny street, squeezed between a sprawling oil refinery whose sounds and smells keep him up at night and a massive grain elevator that covers his pickup in dust and, he says, exacerbates his breathing problems. Coleman, 65, points to the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

EPA chief visits Houston’s heavily polluted neighborhoods as residents call for accountability

The country’s top environmental official was in Houston Friday to visit neighborhoods that have been disproportionately impacted by pollution, as part of a week-long environmental justice tour through the South. In the morning, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan held a roundtable discussion with residents, community leaders and local officials...
HOUSTON, TX
Bradford Era

Crowds gather as Supreme Court hears abortion case

Abortion rights are on the line at the Supreme Court in historic arguments over the landmark ruling nearly 50 years ago that declared a nationwide right to end a pregnancy. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Bradford Era

Stacey Abrams launches 2nd campaign for Ga. Gov.

Democrat Stacey Abrams says she is making another run for governor of Georgia. (Dec. 1) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/9accc793caf944668848488f46ac15f4.
POLITICS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia and China are attacking US satellites with lasers and jammers ‘every day’ says top general

United States’ satellites are constantly under attack, and China may become the dominant space power by the end of the decade, according to a Space Force general.“The threats are really growing and expanding every single day. And it’s really an evolution of activity that’s been happening for a long time,” General David Thompson, the Space Force’s first vice chief of space operations, told the Washington Post.“We’re really at a point now where there’s a whole host of ways that our space systems can be threatened.”The United States must deal with “reversible attacks” on satellites – those which do not...
MILITARY
Esquire

The Michigan School Shooting Story Is Getting Worse and Worse

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment To The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favorite Living Canadian) The case of the Michigan school shooter went around the bend on Friday. First, the local prosecutors took the unusual—but, to my mind, completely justified—step of indicting the shooter’s parents for involuntary manslaughter. From the Detroit Free Press:
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Beast

White Supremacists Stage Bizarro Rally in Downtown D.C., Find Themselves Stranded

WASHINGTON, D.C.—A group of white supremacists stormed through downtown Washington, D.C. on Saturday evening, bearing American flags and mildly menacing plastic shields while marching to the beat of a snare drum down the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. But after chanting aggressively about their plans to “reclaim America,” their intended show of force stalled spectacularly when they lost their ride.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy