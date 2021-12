Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 3:. The US Dollar Index closed the second straight day modestly higher on Thursday and holds its ground early Friday as investors gear up for the November jobs report from the US. Investors expect Nonfarm Payrolls to rise by 550,000 following October's increase of 531,000. October Retail Sales data for the euro area, Canadian employment figures and the ISM Services PMI survey from the US will be featured in the economic docket as well.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO