Cowed by Chinese Regulators, Didi Plans New York Delisting and Hong Kong Debut

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) - Just five months after its debut, ride-hailing giant Didi Global said it plans to withdraw from the New York stock exchange and pursue a Hong Kong listing - a stunning volte-face as it bends to Chinese regulators angered by its U.S. IPO. Its shares soared...

Motley Fool

Why Tencent Music Stock Surged Today

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) rose as much as 11.3% in morning trading today, even on no company-specific news. Tencent Music joined a broader swath of Chinese stocks that got some relief after China's central bank loosened monetary conditions to boost growth on Tuesday. Additionally, this weekend brought...
STOCKS
AFP

China's Evergrande: How will a 'controlled demolition' impact the economy?

As Chinese real estate behemoth Evergrande reportedly prepares for a government-backed mega-restructure, here is an explainer on what Beijing's bid to limit a contagion could mean for the wider economy: - What happened to Evergrande? Evergrande, a real estate giant with a presence in over 280 Chinese cities, was the most prominent developer to pay the price for Beijing's clampdown. 
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Kaisa share suspension furthers China property sector fears

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. On Wednesday morning the firm announced it was suspending trading in Hong Kong, where it is listed, "pending the release by the Company of an announcement containing inside information".
WORLD
Person
Sayantani Ghosh
Person
Jack Ma
AFP

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspends share trading

Chinese property firm Kaisa suspended share trading in Hong Kong on Wednesday as questions swirl over its ability to make repayments and contagion spreads within the country's debt-ridden real estate sector. The Chinese government sparked a crisis within the property sector when it launched a drive last year to curb excessive debt among real estate firms, such as Kaisa and most notably Evergrande. Companies that had accrued huge debt to expand suddenly found the taps turned off and began struggling to complete projects, pay contractors and meet repayments. Kaisa, China's 27th-largest real estate firm but one of its most indebted, became the latest company to spook investors when it announced on Friday that it had failed in a bid for a debt swap that would buy it crucial time.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Tim Cook signed a ‘secret $275billion deal with China in 2016 promising to help develop their economy in return for quashing regulatory actions against Apple’

Apple CEO Tim Cook personally met with Chinese government officials in 2016 and forged a secret $275billion deal with Beijing allowing the iPhone maker to freely do business on the mainland in exchange for helping it develop its technology sector. Cook visited China in 2016 after government regulators began to...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Hong Kong loses shine amid tough coronavirus restrictions

The bustling, cosmopolitan business hub of Hong Kong may be losing its shine among foreign companies and expatriates with its stringent anti-pandemic rules requiring up to 21 days of quarantine for new arrivals. The restrictions are discouraging both visitors and business travelers and add to other challenges the semi-autonomous Chinese territory faces as Beijing exerts ever more control over the former British colony. For months, business circles have been urging the authorities to relax some quarantine restrictions, saying the city risks losing some of its international talent and appeal as a regional financial hub. Some fumed when the city...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Asian shares slide after China Evergrande warns of cash woes

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after troubled Chinese property developer Evergrande warned late Friday it may run out of money. Investors also are struggling with uncertainty about the newest coronavirus variant and about when the Federal Reserve will cut off its support for markets. “This is a week that will force uncomfortable contemplation about ‘known unknowns’ mainly associated with omicron, Fed tightening and China (regulatory/property) risks,” Mizuho Bank said in a commentary.That will bring still more uncertainty after a tumultuous spell last week, it said. Hong Kong dropped 1.8% and the Shanghai Composite index gave up...
ECONOMY
drgnews.com

USMEF: China’s soaring demand for US beef complements well-established markets

With market access improvements secured through the Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement, U.S. beef exports to China gained significant traction for the first time in 2020 and have surged this year, reaching 138,000 metric tons through September valued at more than $1.1 billion. U.S. Meat Export Federation Economist Erin...
AGRICULTURE
Apple Insider

Apple made secret 5-year $275B deal with Chinese government

Apple's success in China is allegedly down to an agreement with the country's government to help develop its economy, with a report claiming CEO Tim Cook personally lobbied officials to get the best deal for the company. Apple considers China to be a major market, with the iPhone maker expending...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Chinese builder’s debt struggle rattles investors

BEIJING (AP) — Global investors are watching nervously as one of China’s biggest real estate developers tries to avoid a default on its $310 billion mountain of debt. Evergrande Group, which is scrambling to turn assets into cash, rattled financial markets Friday when it warned it might run out of money. It said missing a payment on bonds or other debts might trigger an avalanche of demands to pay other debts immediately.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
AFP

Chinese developer misses major bond repayment of $179 million

Another Chinese property developer said Monday it had defaulted on a major bond repayment, citing liquidity problems amid a government crackdown on the debt-laden sector. China's real estate industry -- a key growth driver in the world's second-largest economy -- has cooled in recent months after Beijing tightened home buying rules and launched a regulatory assault on speculation. The moves have created headaches for several major developers, notably China Evergrande, the country's second-largest by volume that is weighed down by billions of dollars in debt. On Monday, Hong Kong-listed Sunshine 100 China Holdings said it had missed a Sunday deadline to make $179 million in principal and interest payments on a 10.5 percent bond.
REAL ESTATE
stockxpo.com

Didi Hunts for Way to Delist, Rocking Chinese ADRs

Investors punished shares of Chinese companies traded in the U.S. on Friday as Didi Global Inc. searched for ways to back out of its New York stock listing months after the initial public offering drew Beijing’s ire. The Chinese ride-hailing giant’s decision to delist its American depositary shares from the...
STOCKS
Forbes

The Red Curtain - China Cuts Itself Off From The World

For personal reasons Ireland is one of my touchstones when trying to understand the ways in which the world is changing, and more generally it is an interesting laboratory to witness the effects of the rise and fall of globalization on a small open economy. Globalization has markedly changed Ireland...
CHINA

