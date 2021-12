US HIS Markit flash for November shows mixed data. US Service Index drops to lowest in two months. US Manufacturing Index rises more than expected to 59.1. The preliminary reading of the HIS Markit showed mixed signs in November. The Manufacturing Index rose more than expected to 59.1, the highest in two months. The Service sector Index fell unexpectedly to 57 from 58.7, against market consensus of 59.1.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO