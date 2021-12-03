ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Says All Europe Sales Will Be Zero-Emission Cars by 2035

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said all new vehicle sales in Western Europe will be zero-emission models by 2035, as the world's biggest automaker complies with tighter emission rules in the region....

