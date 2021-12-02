ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

WATCH NOW/Kenosha News editorial: End food insecurity for our troops

By The Kenosha News Editorial Board
Kenosha News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe phrase “I support the troops” can be seen on bumper stickers and social-media home pages everywhere. It’s a concept every American should get behind: Even if you don’t support a given mission a soldier, sailor, airman or Marine is sent on, you should have respect for those who have volunteered...

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
rand.org

Why Are U.S. Veterans at Heightened Risk of Food Insecurity?

Last week, with Thanksgiving approaching, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced (PDF) a 90-day review of economic strains on military families, including the pressing issue of food insecurity. The National Defense Authorization Act bills in the House and Senate both proposed a “basic needs allowance” to make sure active-duty service members' income is high enough to feed their families.
HOMELESS
Defense One

Inflation Deepens Food Insecurity for Military Families

Once again, the Pentagon is flying 175 tons of holiday food to troops deployed around the world. But that doesn't help the military families who are seeing the cost of Thanksgiving dinner rise at their local commissaries and grocery stores. “The pandemic and tight housing markets across the country have...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Defense One

Today's D Brief: Oil production to rise; US mulls more Ukraine aid; Troops’ food insecurity; More space tourism; And a bit more.

In a rare international effort to slow inflation, the U.S. is linking up with China, India, Japan, Korea, and the UK for what the New York Times calls “a coordinated release of oil reserves.” The idea is to reduce the global price of oil, which is surging after nearly two years of economic pain from the COVID-19 pandemic. For the White House, which surely has next year’s midterm elections in mind, this multinational agreement means releasing some 50 million barrels of oil from America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next several months.
NFL
KBTX.com

Food insecurity impacts many military members and veterans

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many families have been impacted by food insecurity and have used outside resources like food banks to help provide for their families. Military families are among that group, and this is not a new issue, according to the National Military Family Association. The Don & Ellie...
wymt.com

Food insecurities continue to affect many

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/CNN) - Foodbanks across the country are bracing for the holiday season as an increased number of people may need help. Despite the demand decrease since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, one out of eight people in the U.S. may still experience food insecurity this year, according to Feeding America.
LOUISVILLE, KY
whmi.com

Food insecurity persists, forcing community organizers to act

(NEW YORK) -- As families gather across the country to celebrate Thanksgiving and give thanks, many are struggling to fill their kitchens with fresh food and groceries. The U.S. has made virtually no progress toward solving this issue of food insecurity in the last two years, according to United States Department of Agriculture data. More than 10% of U.S. households (13.8 million) were food insecure at some time during 2020, unchanged from 2019, the government said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Duckworth
Person
Joe Biden
bizjournals

Nonprofit News: Companies, individuals can help battle food insecurity

Food insecurity in the United States continues to hold steady at its highest-ever rate. According to Feeding America’s The Impact of the Coronavirus on National Food Insecurity in 2020 and 2021, one in nine people in our nation faces hunger. And the issue has only worsened throughout the pandemic. Hunger...
CHARITIES
KCCI.com

Iowans hand out meals to combat food insecurity

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are helping their hungry neighbors. Food insecurity has come to the forefront as the pandemic wages on. KCCI's Tisia Muzinga shows us the big effort to make sure community members have enough to eat. KCCI is doing its part to help curb food insecurity this...
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Banks#Kenosha News#American#Marine#Feeding America#The Associated Press#E4#Ap#Agriculture Department
USAFacts

What is food insecurity and how does the government combat it?

During the pandemic, food insecurity rose among Black and Hispanic households, single-parent households, and households with children. More people also enrolled in government programs combating food insecurity compared to pre-pandemic years. Food insecurity is the limited or unknown availability of nutritional and safe foods for everyone in a household to...
U.S. POLITICS
Times Union

Increased Demand for Immigration to the United States

During times of turmoil, there is a greater urge for people to self-reflect and evaluate their life choices. The lockdowns of the pandemic forced people to spend more time at home and prompted them to assess their standard of living. In search of better healthcare, a more robust economy, and a more stable political environment, there is now an increased demand for immigration to the United States. With surging interest in migrating to the U.S., the EB-5 Immigrant Investor program, which allows an investor and the investor’s qualifying dependents (i.e., spouse and children under 21 years of age) to obtain the U.S. Green Card with an investment of $500,000 in a new commercial enterprise in the U.S., is becoming increasingly popular. Families around the world choose to partake in the EB-5 program because of the many benefits of immigration to the U.S., including access to better healthcare, quality education, economic stability, and career opportunities.
IMMIGRATION
Tullahoma News

What the SNAP increase means for recipients

Food insecurity is one of the biggest hurdles that our most vulnerable neighbors face daily — something that gets especially challenging around the holidays. With schools closed for winter break, many families are left without a regular source of meals for their children through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) National School Lunch Program. And for seniors, the cold weather makes it difficult to travel to food pantries, especially if they don’t have easy access to transportation. According to the USDA, nearly 11% of Americans experienced food insecurity in 2020.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
foxsanantonio.com

An extra $600 stimulus check could be coming to these workers

Meatpacking workers and farm workers who were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic will be eligible to get grants of up to $600 per person as part of a new $700 million aid program the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Last spring, the virus tore through meatpacking plants, where workers stand...
AGRICULTURE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Americans who are food insecure hit by rising prices

On this day, when Americans traditionally gather with friends and family to celebrate the bounty of food, there are still many in this country struggling to feed themselves. According to the U.S.D.A, almost 15 percent of families with kids in the U.S. suffer from what's known as food insecurity. As the pandemic continues and prices rise, Amna Nawaz has a closer look.
AMERICAS
WJTV.com

Partnerships in Drew aim to solve food insecurity

DREW, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders in the town of Drew are initiating new programs and partnerships to fight food insecurity in the area. According to the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service, Drew and the greater Sunflower County struggle with a high food insecurity rate of 22% percent. This is one of the highest in the state with 18.5% of Mississippians facing food insecurity and 10.9% of all Americans. Food insecurity can cause major health issues like diabetes and cardiac conditions. One in four Sunflower County neighbors has diabetes which lands the county at the top of the list for state diabetes rates.
DREW, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy