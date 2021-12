Cooper French had big shoes to fill when he stepped onto the practice field ahead of his junior football season for the Coconino Panthers. He may not have known it at that point, but the running back was going to become the bell-cow back for the run-heavy Panthers. Already a state champion wrestler as a sophomore, French was no stranger to expectations and competing under pressure. But the idea of backing up Zach Bennett, the Grand Canyon Region and 4A Conference Offensive Player of the Year who racked up 1,206 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in 2020 as a senior, may have been a bit daunting.

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 6 DAYS AGO