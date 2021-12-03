TCC E-Edition for 12-3-21

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
It seems that to quite a few of you, the idea of dumping Google Chrome for a browser -- even if that browser is better -- is like pulling wisdom teeth. Despite the fact that it's a bottomless pit when it comes to eating system resources and has become the bloated browser it was initially meant to replace, people love it.
This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
If you have used Microsoft Edge, you might know that the browser has something known as Vertical Tabs. Vertical tabs on Edge not only looks good; it significantly improve the work efficiency. Chrome does not come with this feature, but you can get it by installing an extension. It looks...
You have so much storage space in Gmail that you never have to delete another email again. Here's how to archive that email. Gmail’s storage quota is so generous that you may never have to delete another email again. But at the same time, you don’t want hundreds or thousands of emails clogging up your inbox. So how do you archive email in Gmail to make them disappear from the inbox? That’s the topic of this article.
Privacy is a significant concern for people these days; even those who are normies and not in tune with the latest tech trends express privacy concerns. Big tech is run on the power of your data, and DuckDuckGo is working on the way to prevent your data from being collected.
You don't have to be restricted by only one inbox. Email in web 1.0 was a boring affair. You just got one inbox with everything thrown in together. But over the years, Gmail has shaken up how we look upon email. One extremely useful feature, which originally started out as an experiment and eventually became mainstream, is Multiple Inboxes.
Now people live in the digital century – the time of mobile devices, electronic gadgets, IoT products, wireless connections, e-entertainment services, etc. People use mobile devices for various purposes – getting information, paying the bills, communicating with friends, solving business tasks, playing games, etc. Every mobile gadget requires special software...
Nuke those persistent annoying search results that keep popping up. When you make a search on Gmail, it gets added to your search history, and will also show up in autocomplete in future searches. While this is usually a useful timesaving feature, you may get annoyed having some old searches show up. The simple solution is to delete your Gmail search history, which can be done both on mobile devices and desktop.
Google has recently shown a trend towards improving one-handed usage in its first-party apps. We've seen this throughout its Material You rollout and on the Android 12 update on Pixel phones, where apps like Google Translate have most UI elements moved to the bottom for better reachability. Now it seems to be working on a new redesign to the Search app, which is going to see the search bar moved to the bottom, enhancing the experience on great Android phones like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.
Typically, Google restricts Feature Drops to its Pixel smartphones. This month, the company has expanded eligibility for its new features to numerous Android devices, including those still running Android 6.0. One of these features is Digital car key (DCK) support, although there are some caveats. Google has introduced some new...
Are you tired of struggling to get things done every time you have to deal with PDF files on your Mac? Enter PDF Expert—a speedy, powerful, and intuitive desktop app that effortlessly performs andy PDF tasks on up to three computers. Edit not only text but also images, links, even...
WhatsApp recently added a useful new feature to its web client, allowing users to turn an image into a sticker. And now according to reliable tipster WABetainfo, the Meta-owned company is now adding the sticker store to the WhatsApp Web/ desktop client. Users can now open the new Sticker Store...
The company behind the niche web browser, Vivaldi, has today released version 5.0 bringing a plethora of new features including shareable themes, a Translate Panel with automatic translations and a dual tab bar on Android. Each of these new features add to the already long list of things power users can do inside this browser.
On Monday, Google made Workspace available “for everyone” with free, personal accounts able to turn on the integrated Gmail experience with Chat and Rooms — soon to be called Spaces. Alongside that, Google Workspace branding now appears on the Gmail web client. Update 12/2: Version 2021.11.14.x brings the Google Workspace...
If you've gone overboard with your folders and labels, it's time to prune them back. If you really want to organize your email in Gmail, it’s a good idea to create folders and labels. Then simply redirect the emails into their proper areas so they can be easily found later. But what if you look at your inbox one day and realize that your folders and labels have become an unwieldy mess? Then it’s time to start cleaning up. Here’s how to delete labels and folders in Gmail.
In iOS, Apple's stock Files app is a handy place for keeping PDF documents on your iPhone or iPad. Not only can you view and organize your documents in the Files app, but it also provides you with editing tools that go beyond the usual Markup features like highlighting passages and adding your signature.
