AP Top Stories December 2nd

Is partisanship the answer? Ask the average person that question regardless of the issue and what’s the likely answer going to be? Something just about all of us can agree on, regardless of political persuasion, is that more partisanship isn’t generally a good thing. Now, less ubiquitously, there are times I specifically root for partisanship to win out if it means bad policy proposals won’t become law. A current example being the so-called “Build Back Better” plan in Congress. Nothing happening with Joe Biden’s agenda from here is from better than any of it happening in my book. So, if all Republicans and say, Joe Manchin, can stop it from happening...bring on maximum partisanship for the rest of this Congress. But my purpose for addressing this topic today isn’t about anything that may or may not occur in Congress. It’s about the potential change of some of the most local elections we have in our communities. School board elections. In this year of an awakening, in which parents across the country and right here in South Florida have become more engaged with school boards than at any time in recent memory, changes to the way we elect school board members are being strongly considered in our state legislature. The bill proposed in the state Senate by Joe Gruters took its first big step towards becoming a potential reality in our state on Tuesday when it passed the Senate Ethics and Rules committee on a party-line vote. The effort to introduce partisan school board races was perhaps appropriately...partisan, with the Republicans voting for it, with Democrats opposing it. Now a lot still has to happen in the state legislature before it’s a potential reality, but it’s now officially an issue in Florida that will be under serious consideration in January’s upcoming legislative session. Should the legislature pass it the final decision will be...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO