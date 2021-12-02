ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top Stories December 2nd

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s the latest for Thursday, December 2: Biden renews push for vaccinations; UN locked...

Sparks fly in 'View' clash over 'broken' Biden campaign promise concerning 'Remain in Mexico' policy

Sparks flew on the set of ABC's "The View" Friday as co-hosts clashed over President Biden's decision to restart the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy. During a segment discussing Biden's decision, co-host Ana Navarro butted heads with Sunny Hostin and guest host America Ferrera over the policy, with the latter two excoriating Biden for breaking his campaign promise to end it, and the former arguing that the policy discouraged people from attempting to make the dangerous journey to the southern U.S. border.
Analysis: Trial to focus on Maxwell, not Epstein

A jury has been selected in the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, two years after Jeffrey Epstein's suicide. Sarah Klein, a legal analyst says the trial will not focus on Epstein's alleged crimes, but Maxwell's. (Nov 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
Top Three Takeaways – December 2nd, 2021

Is partisanship the answer? Ask the average person that question regardless of the issue and what’s the likely answer going to be? Something just about all of us can agree on, regardless of political persuasion, is that more partisanship isn’t generally a good thing. Now, less ubiquitously, there are times I specifically root for partisanship to win out if it means bad policy proposals won’t become law. A current example being the so-called “Build Back Better” plan in Congress. Nothing happening with Joe Biden’s agenda from here is from better than any of it happening in my book. So, if all Republicans and say, Joe Manchin, can stop it from happening...bring on maximum partisanship for the rest of this Congress. But my purpose for addressing this topic today isn’t about anything that may or may not occur in Congress. It’s about the potential change of some of the most local elections we have in our communities. School board elections. In this year of an awakening, in which parents across the country and right here in South Florida have become more engaged with school boards than at any time in recent memory, changes to the way we elect school board members are being strongly considered in our state legislature. The bill proposed in the state Senate by Joe Gruters took its first big step towards becoming a potential reality in our state on Tuesday when it passed the Senate Ethics and Rules committee on a party-line vote. The effort to introduce partisan school board races was perhaps appropriately...partisan, with the Republicans voting for it, with Democrats opposing it. Now a lot still has to happen in the state legislature before it’s a potential reality, but it’s now officially an issue in Florida that will be under serious consideration in January’s upcoming legislative session. Should the legislature pass it the final decision will be...
Pelosi: Some justices need lesson on birds & bees

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said the Supreme Court's deliberation over a Mississippi law presenting the most serious challenge to abortion rights in decades, marked a "very dark day." (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Biden launches plan to combat COVID-19 this winter

With rising numbers of COVID-19 cases predicted this winter, President Joe Biden Thursday unveiled a winter plan to combat the coronavirus and its omicron variant and appealed anew for all eligible Americans to get their boosters. (Dec. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
The AP Interview: Man who sounded alarm on omicron

Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they looked startlingly different from others. Within days, the world was ablaze with the news that the coronavirus had a new variant of concern. (Dec. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website:...
News briefs

WASHINGTON — As Democrats seek to turn the political tide less than one year out from the midterm elections, they are increasingly leaning into the volatile issue of abortion, with the Roe v. Wade decision hanging in the balance at the U.S. Supreme Court. The high court heard oral arguments...
AP Top Stories November 20 P

Here’s the Saturday, November 20: Top US diplomat warns Russian group not to interfere in Mali; Rittenhouse protest in Portland declared a riot; Northrop Grumman Cygnus departs from Space Station; Zoo pelicans moved to heated enclosure ahead of winter. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
AP Top Stories November 23 P

Here's the latest for Tuesday, November 23rd: Bus crash in Bulgaria kills at least 45 people; Prosecutors make final arguments in Ahmaud Arbery case; Three missing in Michigan explosion; Christmas tree arrives at the Vatican. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this...
AP Top Stories November 22 A

Here's the latest for Monday November 22nd: Multiple deaths in Wisconsin SUV-parade incident; Closing arguments in Arbery trial; Massive protests in Belgium against COVID restrictions; Two people kidnapped in Haiti released. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
