Halle Berry makes a deal with Netflix

By Betsey Guzior
bizjournals
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress and producer Halle Berry, coming off the success of her latest film, "Bruised," is poised to make more pictures for the streaming service. She has made a multi-picture deal with Netflix, per Deadline. "Bruised," a story starring Berry as an MMA fighter making a comeback, was the No....

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

E! News

Former Child Star Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son in Monster's Ball, Dead at 30

Former child star Coronji Calhoun Sr. has died at the age of 30. He portrayed Tyrell, the onscreen son of Halle Berry and Sean "Diddy" Combs, in Monster's Ball. Calhoun passed away on Oct. 13, according to his mother Theresa Bailey. She told Louisiana-based news station WWL-TV that her son, whose only acting credit was in the 2001 film, died from congestive heart failure and problems with his lungs.
Halle Berry
Scott Stuber
purewow.com

Halle Berry's Outfit (Including Her Sheer Body Suit) Steals the Show on 'Live with Kelly & Ryan'

Move over, Kelly’s Fashion Finder. Live with Kelly and Ryan just introduced us to a new segment starring Halle Berry. On Monday, the producers of the hit morning show shared a video from Berry’s appearance on the series. In the clip, the 55-year-old actress modeled her bright ensemble which featured a matching blazer and pants set and a black, mesh corset.
In Style

Halle Berry's Son Gave Her and Van Hunt a Wedding Ceremony

Fans can stop asking when Halle Berry and her crooner beau Van Hunt are getting married, because it's already gone down — sort of. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight at the AFI Fest screening for Berry's new movie, Bruised, the couple shared that her 8-year-old son, Maceo, officiated an impromptu wedding for them after someone wanted to know if the two were "official."
jammin1057.com

Halle Berry Explained Her “Weird” Turn-On To Young M.A.

During the promotion for Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, Young M.A. who is a part of the film’s soundtrack had some interesting questions for the actress. The “BIG” rapper had a chance to sit down with Berry and get some info out of the actress including some of her “weird turn-ons.”
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Bruised’ on Netflix, an MMA Underdog Story and Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut

Jackie’s boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) is also her manager and he’s a real piece of drunk abusive crap. He wants her to get back into the game because she’s still got it and she’s still angry. You won’t like her when she’s angry, which she proves while at an underground fight club, where she head-butts a brute twice her size into hamburger. Before she can head out, Immaculate (Shamier Anderson) gives her his card. He owns a gym and an MMA league, and he also thinks it’s time for Jackie Justice to give it a go again. She and Desi head home and her mother Angel (Adriane Lenox) is there, all weirded out on pills pills pills, with a kid kid kid by her side. He’s Jackie’s son son son, who she abandoned to his father as a baby. He’s Manny (Danny Boyd Jr.), he’s six, he doesn’t speak, ever, and he’s an orphan. Well, not anymore, because Jackie has to take him in or leave him on the stoop in the rain. Eventful night!
In Style

Halle Berry Stepped Out in a Plunging Pinstripe Pantsuit

Halle Berry has been serving us with look after look this week, as she traipses around New York City promoting her new film Bruised, which premieres on Netflix this week. From sophisticated suits to sexy sheer pieces, the actress has certainly made a splash during her tour around Manhattan. And...
mmanews.com

Halle Berry Reveals Shevchenko Broke Her Ribs During Movie Production

Halle Berry reveals she broke her ribs while filming the motion picture Bruised with UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Halle Berry plays Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter. On a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, November 15, the Academy Award-winning actress detailed preparation that came with a movie role focused around MMA.
CinemaBlend

Thanksgiving Was A Great Weekend For Black Excellence On Netflix, As Projects From Kevin Hart, Halle Berry And More Dominate

Thanksgiving weekend was full of great food and time spent with family, and it would seem as though some of the quality time was spent gathering around a TV and watching some Netflix. This year’s Thanksgiving feasts seemed to feature some serious Black talent, because Halle Berry, Dwayne Johnson, and Kevin Hart all found themselves on Netflix’s Top 10 list this holiday weekend and they remain trending on the streaming platform now that the weekend is over - talk about some Black excellence.
republic-online.com

Halle Berry praises Van Hunt for 'amazing' essay celebrating new movie Bruised

Halle Berry has praised her boyfriend Van Hunt for writing “the MOST amazing article” about her to celebrate the release of ‘Bruised’. The ‘Monster’s Ball’ star - who makes her directorial debut with the Netflix movie, which she also stars in - loved the essay penned by her record producer boyfriend for her lifestyle website Re-Spin.
HuffingtonPost

Halle Berry Says She's A 'Much Better Mother' With Partner Van Hunt

Halle Berry recently gushed about her relationship with her partner, musician Van Hunt, and how their love has impacted her parenting. During an interview with Women’s Health published on Wednesday, the Oscar winner said that being with Hunt makes her feel “fulfilled” and in turn has helped improve her parenting.
Harper's Bazaar

Halle Berry's Latest Power Suit Is a Floral Velvet Dream

Halle Berry has worn another great suit. With the help of her stylist Lindsay Flores, Berry has chosen power suits, including a sexy and feminine edge, for screenings of her directorial debut Bruised. The star continued her press tour for the upcoming MMA film with a screening at the 92nd Street Y in NYC Friday night. For the event, she wore a floral velvet pantsuit by Veronica Beard, a softer follow-up to the metallic Pamella Roland suit she wore at the film's premiere in LA last week.
mynews13.com

Halle Berry to receive People's Icon Award

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry will receive the People's Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards on Dec. 7 for her contributions in film and television, including being the first Black best actress Oscar winner. Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B will present the award to Berry at the...
Popculture

'Bruised': Invicta FC Founder Shannon Knapp Details Working With Halle Berry on Netflix Film (Exclusive)

Halle Berry is back with her new film Bruised, which can be streamed on Netflix now. The 55-year-old actress plays Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. With Bruised being focused on MMA, Shannon Knapp, founder, and president of Invicta Fighting Championships, was a consultant to Berry on the film. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Knapp, who shared her thoughts on how Berry did as an MMA fighter.
