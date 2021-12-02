Halle Berry makes a deal with Netflix

Jackie’s boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) is also her manager and he’s a real piece of drunk abusive crap. He wants her to get back into the game because she’s still got it and she’s still angry. You won’t like her when she’s angry, which she proves while at an underground fight club, where she head-butts a brute twice her size into hamburger. Before she can head out, Immaculate (Shamier Anderson) gives her his card. He owns a gym and an MMA league, and he also thinks it’s time for Jackie Justice to give it a go again. She and Desi head home and her mother Angel (Adriane Lenox) is there, all weirded out on pills pills pills, with a kid kid kid by her side. He’s Jackie’s son son son, who she abandoned to his father as a baby. He’s Manny (Danny Boyd Jr.), he’s six, he doesn’t speak, ever, and he’s an orphan. Well, not anymore, because Jackie has to take him in or leave him on the stoop in the rain. Eventful night!

