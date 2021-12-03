ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Holiday hoops in full swing

By Jeff Larson jlarson@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FFw4U_0dCq4oiX00
Marysville’s Mason Babb (35) and the Indians continue the Wheatland tournament today. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

December typically is the time when prep girls and boys basketball tournaments spring up across the state, including the mid-valley where there are a number of tournaments happening this week and next.

While basketball and other indoor sports have returned to some semblance of normalcy following the lockdown period of 2020-21, the California Interscholastic Federation wants everyone to remember mask policy for indoor sports per guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

“When actively practicing, conditioning or competing in indoor sports, masks are required by participants even during heavy exertion, as practicable,” said Ron Nocetti, executive director of the CIF, in a statement. “If masks are not worn due to heavy exertion, it is strongly recommended that individuals undergo screening testing at least once weekly. (A Food and Drug Administration-approved) antigen test, or pooled PCR test, is acceptable for evaluation of an individual’s COVID-19 status.”

The Marysville High boys team is currently in Wheatland looking to stay undefeated. Currently, the Indians were 4-0 heading into a Thursday battle with Willows (results were not available the publication deadline). Marysville wraps up the tournament Saturday at a time to be announced later.

The Marysville girls basketball team, also undefeated at 4-0 following its 53-12 win over Paradise on Wednesday, is in the winner’s bracket of the 24th Lois Landford tournament in Live Oak. The Indians are a win away from the championship game set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Marysville’s Krystal Briggs posted a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds to get the team to 4-0.

Yuba City, Lindhurst and Live Oak are also present at the tournament. Yuba City girls took down Live Oak in the opening round, 63-40 late Wednesday night.

Yuba City’s Karine Dhaliwal led the Honkers with 15 points, while Emma Geitner and Isabel Carillo each added 12.

Live Oak’s Tanya Dulai led the Lions with 26 in the loss, dropping Live Oak (1-1) into the consolation bracket to take on Lindhurst (0-3) next.

Boys tourneys tipoff next week

There are a host of mid-valley boys tournaments tipping off Dec. 9 at various sites in Yuba-Sutter.

Yuba City (0-2) begins its Mel Good Holiday Classic at home against Kennedy (Sacramento), at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9. River Valley (2-1) is the only other mid-valley team entered into the tournament. The Falcons open against Woodland Christian Thursday. YC and RV wouldn’t meet until the championship, set for 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Honker Gym.

Live Oak, Lindhurst and Sutter are scheduled to be at Live Oak’s 49th Ron Pritchard tournament starting Dec. 8. It’s also an eight-team bracket where Live Oak opens with Hamilton, Lindhurst against Oroville, and Sutter versus Placer on Wednesday.

The 67th annual Gridley Invitational begins Dec. 9 where five of the top eight teams in Northern California Prep’s preseason rankings are committed to compete at Gridley’s Farmers Hall next to the Butte County Fairgrounds.

Gridley opens up against Campolindo (Moraga) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The invitational runs through Dec. 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden signs bill averting government shutdown

President Biden signed a short-term funding bill on Friday, averting a government shutdown hours before the deadline. A group of conservatives in the House and Senate had threatened the fate of the legislation over opposition to Biden’s coronavirus vaccine mandate before finally allowing the legislation to pass. The bill funds...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
City
Wheatland, CA
Yuba City, CA
Sports
Marysville, CA
Sports
City
Paradise, CA
City
Willows, CA
City
Marysville, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
City
Live Oak, CA
City
Oroville, CA
Local
California Basketball
Local
California Sports
City
Moraga, CA
The Associated Press

Kremlin: Putin to seek guarantees over Ukraine from Biden

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin said Friday that President Vladimir Putin will seek binding guarantees precluding NATO’s expansion to Ukraine during a planned call with U.S. President Joe Biden, while the Ukrainian defense minister warned that Russia could invade his country next month. With tensions between Russia and the West...
POLITICS
The Hill

Five things to know about the November jobs report

The November jobs report gave a muddled picture of an improving economy. Overall job growth fell far short of expectations, with the U.S. adding just 210,000 of the roughly 500,000 jobs that analysts projected the economy to gain last month. Even so, the unemployment rate sunk from 4.6 percent to 4.2 percent, landing less than 1 percentage point above the pre-pandemic jobless rate.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Girls And Boys#Cif#Pcr#Marysville High#Indians
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
4K+
Followers
161
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy