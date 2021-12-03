Holiday hoops in full swing

Marysville’s Mason Babb (35) and the Indians continue the Wheatland tournament today. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

December typically is the time when prep girls and boys basketball tournaments spring up across the state, including the mid-valley where there are a number of tournaments happening this week and next.

While basketball and other indoor sports have returned to some semblance of normalcy following the lockdown period of 2020-21, the California Interscholastic Federation wants everyone to remember mask policy for indoor sports per guidance from the California Department of Public Health.

“When actively practicing, conditioning or competing in indoor sports, masks are required by participants even during heavy exertion, as practicable,” said Ron Nocetti, executive director of the CIF, in a statement. “If masks are not worn due to heavy exertion, it is strongly recommended that individuals undergo screening testing at least once weekly. (A Food and Drug Administration-approved) antigen test, or pooled PCR test, is acceptable for evaluation of an individual’s COVID-19 status.”

The Marysville High boys team is currently in Wheatland looking to stay undefeated. Currently, the Indians were 4-0 heading into a Thursday battle with Willows (results were not available the publication deadline). Marysville wraps up the tournament Saturday at a time to be announced later.

The Marysville girls basketball team, also undefeated at 4-0 following its 53-12 win over Paradise on Wednesday, is in the winner’s bracket of the 24th Lois Landford tournament in Live Oak. The Indians are a win away from the championship game set for Friday night at 7:30 p.m.

Marysville’s Krystal Briggs posted a double-double of 15 points and 14 rebounds to get the team to 4-0.

Yuba City, Lindhurst and Live Oak are also present at the tournament. Yuba City girls took down Live Oak in the opening round, 63-40 late Wednesday night.

Yuba City’s Karine Dhaliwal led the Honkers with 15 points, while Emma Geitner and Isabel Carillo each added 12.

Live Oak’s Tanya Dulai led the Lions with 26 in the loss, dropping Live Oak (1-1) into the consolation bracket to take on Lindhurst (0-3) next.

Boys tourneys tipoff next week

There are a host of mid-valley boys tournaments tipping off Dec. 9 at various sites in Yuba-Sutter.

Yuba City (0-2) begins its Mel Good Holiday Classic at home against Kennedy (Sacramento), at 8:30 p.m. Dec. 9. River Valley (2-1) is the only other mid-valley team entered into the tournament. The Falcons open against Woodland Christian Thursday. YC and RV wouldn’t meet until the championship, set for 4 p.m. Dec. 11 at Honker Gym.

Live Oak, Lindhurst and Sutter are scheduled to be at Live Oak’s 49th Ron Pritchard tournament starting Dec. 8. It’s also an eight-team bracket where Live Oak opens with Hamilton, Lindhurst against Oroville, and Sutter versus Placer on Wednesday.

The 67th annual Gridley Invitational begins Dec. 9 where five of the top eight teams in Northern California Prep’s preseason rankings are committed to compete at Gridley’s Farmers Hall next to the Butte County Fairgrounds.

Gridley opens up against Campolindo (Moraga) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

The invitational runs through Dec. 11.