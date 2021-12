ATHENS, Ga. — All is not well in Tiger Country. Memphis basketball walked out of Stegeman Coliseum Wednesday with its second loss in a span of six days, leaving the No. 19 Tigers (5-2) vulnerable to an early season exit from the Top 25 polls. Demoralized, players and coaches alike exited the visitors' locker room sullen – one long face after another. As if the 82-79 setback to Georgia (3-5) wasn't bad enough as a Quad 3 loss, talk of failure and internal discord dominated the conversation afterward.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO