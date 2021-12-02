ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Flutter State Management: 2022 Edition

gitconnected.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks another year of Flutter for me — I’ve been deep into the Flutter community for nearly 3 years (time flies!) now. If you’re interested in my recommendations for the previous year, feel free to read them here. I’ll go through each state management solution that I have...

levelup.gitconnected.com

aithority.com

Microland And Securonix Partner To Deliver State-Of-The-Art Managed SOC solutions

Microland, a global leader in digital transformation services, announced its strategic partnership with Securonix, a Next-Gen SIEM platform provider to elevate its managed Security Operations Center offering. The partnership would help enterprises benefit from advanced artificial intelligence-based solutions to detect and nullify threats, in a world seeing exponential rise in data thefts and data protection getting tougher with highly complex security landscape.
BUSINESS
gitconnected.com

Create tooling to understand AppleScript better— Part 1

With knowledge of a few tools and some simple scripts, you’ll find working with AppleScript doesn’t have to be a frustrating experience. All code shown in this article is available via the associated GitHub repo. Learning AppleScript can be frustrating. Most tutorials I’ve seen don’t explain how to explore for...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

In Defense of Clean Code

Clean Code by Robert C. Martin is the most recommended programming book of all time. Search any list of “top books for software engineers,” and you are almost guaranteed to find this book on the list. And yet, some people love to hate on Clean Code, even going so far...
TECHNOLOGY
gitconnected.com

How to Negotiate: A Solution Architect’s Guide to Effective Collaboration

Negotiation is a skill that can be mastered. It is a powerful tool to find common ground and build positive professional relationships. Whether you consider yourself a pacifist or not, you’ll benefit from having negotiation skills in your toolbox to succeed in your software career. I have lost count of...
gitconnected.com

Grafana Excel Report Download (Part 2)

In the previous post, we have seen how to collect the system metrics using Telegraf and send them to InfluxDB and visualize them in Grafana. In this post, we will see how to download those system metrics as Excel report using NodeJS application and link them with Grafana. If you...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Top 30 Git Commands You Should Know To Master Git CLI

Git is the most popular distributed version control system in the world. Linus Torvalds, the creator of the Linux kernel, built this tool way back in 2005, which is currently an actively maintained open-source project. A huge number of open-source and commercial projects rely on Git for version control. In...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Best development practices are about speed and trust

Developers are obsessed with speed. Speed of delivery. Speed of integration. Faster innovation. Value to customers quicker. During the last few years, I’ve been setting up and configuring dozens of different pipelines for various projects and services, while working as a developer, tech lead and\or architect on those projects. While all this was going on, I slowly started to contemplate the requirements and effects of continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD) and continuous deployment (also, CD). To me, fully adapting these practices seem to be a matter of trust. In many organizations development teams seem to be unable to adapt these practices fully to increase their performance output, either because they don’t trust themselves enough to do it, or the business people don’t trust developers enough to let them do it.
ECONOMY
gitconnected.com

Five Tips for managing remote teams

Mini guide for managing a virtual team in a covid world. As the world becomes more and more digital, long-distance communication is no longer an obstacle. Many companies choose to extend engineering teams by building R&D centers abroad or hiring individuals in remote regions. Based on my experience, I have summarised my five tips for managing a virtual team successfully.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Architecture
Technology
gitconnected.com

Managing Terraform At Scale

Techniques for managing Terraform state and modules. Terraform is a great tool for developing Infrastructure as Code (IaC). But it’s not without a few gotchas, specifically the management of Terraform state and reusable Terraform modules. Fortunately, with a little forethought and some effort, these challenges can be overcome. Managing Terraform...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Plotting Data in C++

In most of the work I do, the ability to easily plot data in Python is a major determinate when choosing a programming language for a project. A while back I was looking into what it would take to replace my Python machine learning workflow with C++ tools. Unfortunately, there were not a lot of great options to replace things like Keras or Pandas. This led to me developing a very primitive version of the latter to help work with tabular data structures in C++.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Change App Launcher Icon and Name in Flutter (Android & iOS)

Full guidance to change app launcher icon and name using flutter. When we build a mobile application in android or ios platforms, we have to change the default app name and launcher icon to a preferred name and icon. This will most useful when launching an app to the play store or app store. This article will focus on how to change both app name and app icon from scratch in the flutter framework.
CELL PHONES
gitconnected.com

4 Red Flags To Watch Out for in The Software Engineer Job Hunt

Because if you see one ore more of these signs, it’s better that you save your time and just move on to the next employer who values efforts. #1 — They give you a monstrous take home assignment. Take home assignments are already a debatable form of judging someone’s ability...
JOBS
gitconnected.com

Connect MongoDB cloud using Node.js

This tutorial is about connecting an express app with the MongoDB cloud. To complete this tutorial you need to have a MongoDB cloud instance with enabled public access. You can create a mongo DB cloud for free from https://cloud.mongodb.com/. If you would like to support me as a writer consider...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

7 YouTube Channels That You Must Subscribe To If You Are A Java Developer

These channels are highly recommended if you want to learn everything about Java, its frameworks, and its ecosystem. I have been working in software development for over 6 years now. I have worked on several technologies for building enterprise applications. However, I have noticed that for developing enterprise applications, Java is still one of the most preferred programming languages for application development.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gitconnected.com

Top 5 CSS Mistakes To Avoid

Code smells, Browser Support, Pixels Unit, and More. The CSS language is an important aspect of the web as we know it today. It empowers us to describe how elements are described in the screen, paper, or other media. It is simple, powerful, and declarative. We can easily achieve complicated...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

5 JetBrains plugins to upgrade the built-in Git support to the next level!

The Git plugin that comes bundled with all JetBrains IDEs is actually quite impressive, it’s a full-blown Git client in its own right with almost all the features of a standalone client such as SourceTree, Tower or GitKraken but built into the IDE. But there are even more features you...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Improve Your Writing with This Unexpected Tool

“aText”, ostensibly a snippet tool, can force you to write better emails, slack posts, text messages, medium articles, novels, and more. If you’ll only let it. You might think this is bold claim for a tool that— when you first look at it — is easily mistaken for a snippet expansion tool. While aText is a snippet tool, it is flexible enough to be much more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
gitconnected.com

Web Scraping in .NET C#

In English, the word Scraping has different definitions but they are all within the same meaning. to remove (an outer layer, adhering matter, etc.) in this way: to scrape the paint and varnish from a table. In Dictionary.Cambridge.org. the act of removing the surface from something using a sharp edge...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

When Vue Meets Proxy

Reactivity is an essential feature for every modern JavaScript framework, and Vue.js is no different. But what does reactivity really mean? There are lots of different answers. Many of them are overly complex and confusing. Let me try to give a simple explanation. Reactivity is the ability to make your...
COMPUTERS

