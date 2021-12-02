ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Hierarchical Tree Form Data in .NET C#

gitconnected.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDesign a data structure for Hierarchical Tree Form data and its related operations in .NET C#. Sometimes you find yourself in a need to deal with Hierarchical Tree Form data. In simple words, this is data presented into parent-child nodes. In such situations, you might sometimes struggle with the...

levelup.gitconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
Infoworld

Windows Forms advances in .NET 6 but still needs work

The runtime for Windows Forms, Microsoft’s UI framework for building Windows desktop applications, was spruced up with the recent release of .NET 6.0, although high-DPI and scaling issues remain to be resolved for the application. In a bulletin on Windows Forms improvements published November 16, Microsoft said it had been...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

How To Fully Cover I/O File Based Applications in .NET C# With Unit Tests

Learn how to divide the application into smaller modules which you can cover by 100%. While working for different software houses, in more than one occasion I had the chance to work on an application which is mainly based on I/O File operations. The biggest challenge the team was facing...
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Data Domains and Data Products

All clients I work with are either interested in or planning their next generation of a modern data platform. In this transition, data mesh architecture is gaining a lot of traction. At the same time there are concerns about interpreting this concept: practical guidance is missing. About data mesh. Data...
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Builder Design Pattern in .NET C#

Step by step guide to develop a Fluent API from scratch in .NET C# using the Builder Design Pattern. I am sure this is not the first time for you to hear about the Builder Design Pattern. However, I promise you that you would find something different in this article.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Hierarchical
towardsdatascience.com

5 ways to Increase Statistical Power

In Data Science, we often need to run A/B tests and interpret the results using statistical power. In the blog, I will explain what power is and how to increase power using visualization. Before we start, I’m assuming you have some basic knowledge about:. Hypothesis Testing (p-value) What is Power.
COMPUTERS
gitconnected.com

Create tooling to understand AppleScript better— Part 1

With knowledge of a few tools and some simple scripts, you’ll find working with AppleScript doesn’t have to be a frustrating experience. All code shown in this article is available via the associated GitHub repo. Learning AppleScript can be frustrating. Most tutorials I’ve seen don’t explain how to explore for...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Lambda Retry and Error Notification With AWS Step Function

My team has a lambda function that is scheduled to run every hour. It succeeds 90% of the time but fails 10% of the time due to network error. When it fails, it does so silently. And we have to regularly check its logs and manually make up for what is missing. This is quite inconvenient.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Web Scraping in .NET C#

In English, the word Scraping has different definitions but they are all within the same meaning. to remove (an outer layer, adhering matter, etc.) in this way: to scrape the paint and varnish from a table. In Dictionary.Cambridge.org. the act of removing the surface from something using a sharp edge...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
gitconnected.com

Top 30 Git Commands You Should Know To Master Git CLI

Git is the most popular distributed version control system in the world. Linus Torvalds, the creator of the Linux kernel, built this tool way back in 2005, which is currently an actively maintained open-source project. A huge number of open-source and commercial projects rely on Git for version control. In...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Best development practices are about speed and trust

Developers are obsessed with speed. Speed of delivery. Speed of integration. Faster innovation. Value to customers quicker. During the last few years, I’ve been setting up and configuring dozens of different pipelines for various projects and services, while working as a developer, tech lead and\or architect on those projects. While all this was going on, I slowly started to contemplate the requirements and effects of continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD) and continuous deployment (also, CD). To me, fully adapting these practices seem to be a matter of trust. In many organizations development teams seem to be unable to adapt these practices fully to increase their performance output, either because they don’t trust themselves enough to do it, or the business people don’t trust developers enough to let them do it.
ECONOMY
gitconnected.com

5 JetBrains plugins to upgrade the built-in Git support to the next level!

The Git plugin that comes bundled with all JetBrains IDEs is actually quite impressive, it’s a full-blown Git client in its own right with almost all the features of a standalone client such as SourceTree, Tower or GitKraken but built into the IDE. But there are even more features you...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Plotting Data in C++

In most of the work I do, the ability to easily plot data in Python is a major determinate when choosing a programming language for a project. A while back I was looking into what it would take to replace my Python machine learning workflow with C++ tools. Unfortunately, there were not a lot of great options to replace things like Keras or Pandas. This led to me developing a very primitive version of the latter to help work with tabular data structures in C++.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Running Lambda Functions Faster and Cheaper

A guide on how a simple configuration can make your functions faster and cheaper. Disclaimer: I'm not speaking on behalf of Amazon. Opinions are my own. So, are you telling to me that I can run code in lambda faster and pay less doing that? Yes, I am!. Will you...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

How to Add Timestamp to FastAPI/Uvicorn Logs

Streamline the debugging process with the addition of timestamp. In this tutorial, you will learn to configure Uvicorn and add timestamp to all the access and debug logs. Let’s have a look at the following problem state to get a clearer picture on the advantage of having a timestamp in your logs.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Understanding the Data Ecosystem

Businesses, their customers, and other stakeholders generate a large amount of data every day. Organizations employ graphs, charts, and databases to maintain this business data and its structure. And all of these are crucial for organizations since they use this data to predict the growth of the firm and other user participation. Rather than providing many services, data ecosystems combine them to give a single service.
ECONOMY
gitconnected.com

Managing Terraform At Scale

Techniques for managing Terraform state and modules. Terraform is a great tool for developing Infrastructure as Code (IaC). But it’s not without a few gotchas, specifically the management of Terraform state and reusable Terraform modules. Fortunately, with a little forethought and some effort, these challenges can be overcome. Managing Terraform...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Clustering in Python with PyCaret

A step-by-step, beginner-friendly tutorial for unsupervised clustering tasks in Python using PyCaret. PyCaret is an open-source, low-code machine learning library in Python that automates machine learning workflows. It is an end-to-end machine learning and model management tool that speeds up the experiment cycle exponentially and makes you more productive. In...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Let’s Loop Data Inside a React Component

All the methods inside one article with sandbox code to play with. Today I am going to discuss one of the main doubts I faced when developing React apps as a beginner. I always had to StackOverflow and look at looping methods to get the values from a JSON response.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

In Defense of Clean Code

Clean Code by Robert C. Martin is the most recommended programming book of all time. Search any list of “top books for software engineers,” and you are almost guaranteed to find this book on the list. And yet, some people love to hate on Clean Code, even going so far...
TECHNOLOGY
gitconnected.com

Single Element Dice with CSS

Creating a 3D-looking dice with CSS is not especially difficult. It will most likely be the first demo you’ll build when practicing 3D CSS because it is a simple cube with different things on each side. So it’s common to see a dice where the HTML looks like this:. <div...
CODING & PROGRAMMING

Comments / 0

Community Policy