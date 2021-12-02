ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coding & Programming

Functional Programming in Python | Easy Learning

gitconnected.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunctional programming(FP) is one of the most misleading topics in the programming world. You will find very few articles on FP in Python. It really becomes hard to learn and explore FP in Python. In this article, I will try to explain a few topics related to FP with...

levelup.gitconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
lifewire.com

More Human-Like Robots Could Lead to Better Interactions

The robots are coming, and researchers have a plan to make them seem more human. MIT researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. This work could be applied in situations where robots must perform complex tasks, like assembling appliances. It also moves the field one step closer to making machines that can learn from and interact with their environments like humans do.
ENGINEERING
Design Week

Human vs algorithm: how AI is impacting type design

Generative technology plays an important role in typography, but it will have to balance human creativity, argues The TypoCircle chairwoman Louise Sloper. In his 1991 book Typography Now, Rick Poynor noted, “In the age of the desktop computer… type has acquired an ease of manipulation and, potentially, a lack of conceptual boundaries unimaginable only a few years ago.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Functional Programming#Programming Paradigm#Declarative Programming#Python Programming#Pure Function#Fp#Wikipedia#Application
towardsdatascience.com

Multi-tasking in Python: Speed up your program 10x by executing things simultaneously

Step-by-step guide to apply threads and processes to speed up your code. This article focuses on speeding up your program by making it do multiple things at the same time. We don’t have to idle while our program waits for and API response e.g; we can do something else in that same time! We’ll also get into how to apply more CPU’s to speed up calculation times. At the end of this article you’ll:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
MySanAntonio

Learn the World's Most Popular Programming Language

Python is one of the world's most popular programming languages for good reason. Its general-purpose nature makes it useful in fields as diverse as web development, data science, and even gaming. Plus, due to its relatively straightforward syntax, it's considered one of the easier programming languages to pick up. Because of this versatility, power, and accessibility, Python is one of the best languages for entrepreneurs to learn.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

How to Create Your First Linear Programming Solver in Python

Linear Programming (LP) is a method to get to an optimal solution of a problem by solving a linear equation. Ok, still a puzzle to you? Then let me try to simplify even more. Linear Programming will look to a problem and transform it in a mathematical equation using variables like x and y. After that, it is a matter of trying numbers for those variables until you reach the best solution, what can be the maximum or minimum possible value.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Coding & Programming
NewsBreak
Python
towardsdatascience.com

Four Deep Learning Papers to Read in December 2021

From Sensory Substitution to Decision Transformers, Persistent Evolution Strategies and Sharpness-Aware Minimization. Welcome to the December edition of the ‚Machine-Learning-Collage‘ series, where I provide an overview of the different Deep Learning research streams. So what is a ML collage? Simply put, I draft one-slide visual summaries of one of my favourite recent papers. Every single week. At the end of the month all of the resulting visual collages are collected in a summary blog post. Thereby, I hope to give you a visual and intuitive deep dive into some of the coolest trends. So without further ado: Here are my four favourite papers that I read in November 2021 and why I believe them to be important for the future of Deep Learning.
SCIENCE
HackerNoon

Learning to Program in Java? Here's How Long it Will Take

An average student should be able to devote 2–3 hours a day to learning Java. If you have no experience and have never learned programming languages before, you will need 12–18 months to become a Java programmer. The key to successful learning lies mainly inconsistency, motivation, a rich database, and, most importantly, a well-thought-out plan. The average Java developer earns more than $50,000 per year, and in the USA, the salaries go as high as $100,000+.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Create tooling to understand AppleScript better— Part 1

With knowledge of a few tools and some simple scripts, you’ll find working with AppleScript doesn’t have to be a frustrating experience. All code shown in this article is available via the associated GitHub repo. Learning AppleScript can be frustrating. Most tutorials I’ve seen don’t explain how to explore for...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
TheConversationAU

Mathematical discoveries take intuition and creativity – and now a little help from AI

Research in mathematics is a deeply imaginative and intuitive process. This might come as a surprise for those who are still recovering from high-school algebra. What does the world look like at the quantum scale? What shape would our universe take if we were as large as a galaxy? What would it be like to live in six or even 60 dimensions? These are the problems that mathematicians and physicists are grappling with every day. To find the answers, mathematicians like me try to find patterns that relate complicated mathematical objects by making conjectures (ideas about how those patterns might work), which...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Best development practices are about speed and trust

Developers are obsessed with speed. Speed of delivery. Speed of integration. Faster innovation. Value to customers quicker. During the last few years, I’ve been setting up and configuring dozens of different pipelines for various projects and services, while working as a developer, tech lead and\or architect on those projects. While all this was going on, I slowly started to contemplate the requirements and effects of continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD) and continuous deployment (also, CD). To me, fully adapting these practices seem to be a matter of trust. In many organizations development teams seem to be unable to adapt these practices fully to increase their performance output, either because they don’t trust themselves enough to do it, or the business people don’t trust developers enough to let them do it.
ECONOMY
gitconnected.com

Top 30 Git Commands You Should Know To Master Git CLI

Git is the most popular distributed version control system in the world. Linus Torvalds, the creator of the Linux kernel, built this tool way back in 2005, which is currently an actively maintained open-source project. A huge number of open-source and commercial projects rely on Git for version control. In...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

Improve Your Writing with This Unexpected Tool

“aText”, ostensibly a snippet tool, can force you to write better emails, slack posts, text messages, medium articles, novels, and more. If you’ll only let it. You might think this is bold claim for a tool that— when you first look at it — is easily mistaken for a snippet expansion tool. While aText is a snippet tool, it is flexible enough to be much more.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
towardsdatascience.com

What Are Activation Functions in Deep Learning?

All your questions about activation functions right here in one place. I’ll try to keep it short. Why are activation functions required for neural networks?. How can you choose the right activation function for you neural network?. Let’s start with the most obvious question: ‘What are activation functions?’ Assuming all...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
gitconnected.com

5 JetBrains plugins to upgrade the built-in Git support to the next level!

The Git plugin that comes bundled with all JetBrains IDEs is actually quite impressive, it’s a full-blown Git client in its own right with almost all the features of a standalone client such as SourceTree, Tower or GitKraken but built into the IDE. But there are even more features you...
SOFTWARE
gitconnected.com

Five Tips for managing remote teams

Mini guide for managing a virtual team in a covid world. As the world becomes more and more digital, long-distance communication is no longer an obstacle. Many companies choose to extend engineering teams by building R&D centers abroad or hiring individuals in remote regions. Based on my experience, I have summarised my five tips for managing a virtual team successfully.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy