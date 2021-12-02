ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six Steps To Developing An Innovation Strategy For A Software Company

Cover picture for the articleFollow these six steps towards a sustained innovation. You have probably heard of the phrase, ‘Every company is a software company’. It might give you the illusion that starting a software company is easy, but that is far from the truth. An estimated 90% of new startups fail in the first...

Forbes

It's Time For Businesses To Demand That Software Vendors Provide An SBoM

Nikhil Gupta is a cybersecurity expert and the founder and CEO of ArmorCode, an award-winning DevSecOps platform. The scourge of cybercrime is growing. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, cybercrime is "predicted to inflict damages totaling $6 trillion globally in 2021" and is expected "to grow by 15% per year over the next five years, reaching $10.5 trillion annually by 2025." To combat this, President Joe Biden announced an executive order on improving the nation's cybersecurity, which indicated that the federal government will soon require software vendors to provide a software bill of materials (SBoM) to help the government understand the components and dependencies within the software it buys.
SOFTWARE
mining-technology.com

Mining industry companies are increasingly innovating in artificial intelligence

Research and innovation in artificial intelligence in the mining industry operations and technologies sector is on the rise. The most recent figures show that the number of AI patent applications in the industry stood at 37 in the three months ending September – up from 34 over the same period last year.
INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Ten strategies for effective employee communication in a crisis

A version of this article originally appeared on Principal.com. Long before COVID-19, the Society for Human Resources Management observed that, in a crisis, “communicating quickly, often, and well with internal stakeholders” is as important—if not more so—than external messaging. The empty workplaces and scattered teams of this pandemic make effective, consistent, and reassuring employee communication ever more crucial.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
beautypackaging.com

L’Oréal Partners with Climate Tech Company BreezoMeter

L’Oréal has entered a new multi-year research and tech partnership with BreezoMeter, a climate tech company. Based in Israel, BreezoMeter’s main goal is to improve the health and safety of billions of people worldwide by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights. Through this multi-year partnership, L’Oréal and BreezoMeter...
SKIN CARE
Fortune

Supply chain risk, keeping top talent and capital investment—all on the radar of CFOs this week

What seemed like feasible solutions for supply chain woes actually didn’t pan out as expected, according to McKinsey & Company’s latest report. In 2020, 40% of senior supply chain executives surveyed planned on nearshoring (transferring a business operation to a nearby country) and increasing their supplier base, but only 15% said those efforts were completed in the past 12 months, the report found. Meanwhile, less than half (47%) of respondents said last year that increasing inventory of critical products was a priority; and in 2021, 61% said they’ve implemented that practice. In addition, 38% said in 2020 regionalization was key, yet just 25% said it was implemented. About 95% of respondents also said they have formal supply-chain risk-management processes. The most important step is for CFOs to work together with supply chain leaders as processes are formalized, said Knut Alicke, a McKinsey partner.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Immuta Joins AWS ISV Accelerate Program

Immuta, the leader in universal cloud data access control, strengthened its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) by announcing its participation in the AWS ISV Accelerate Program. Immuta joins a network of independent software vendors (ISVs) who offer software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS to help drive new business and engage AWS field sellers on joint customer opportunities.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

How Zscaler is driving multi-sector cloud compliance, security and digital transformation at scale

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have been forced to employ a distributed working style powered by technologies like hybrid cloud networks and edge computing. Zscaler Inc.’s solutions, including Zscaler Private Access, allow companies to transform and perform at scale, from a security and compliance standpoint, without missing...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

UpGrad Inc. Announces Partnership With University Of Maryland For Data Science And Business Analytics Program

A nine-month, fully online program with top instructors, industry-driven assignments and a capstone project will enhance learners’ ability to make data-driven decisions. The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business continues to rank among the top business school programs in the country, according to the latest ratings from U.S. News & World Report.
COLLEGES
Beta News

Software developers at biggest risk of cybersecurity breaches

Software development companies are among the most at risk from breaches, according to new research from cybersecurity firm Foxtech. The research used cyber risk scores, calculated using publicly available information and an analysis of a wide range of cyber security indicators, as an indicator of how high or low the risk of a potential cybersecurity breach is for a company.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Persado and Carahsoft Partner to Bring Powerful AI Communications and Marketing Platform to the Public Sector

Persado’s Solutions Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V, ITES-SW2 and OMNIA Partners Contracts. Persado, the leading AI content generation and decisioning platform, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Persado’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s industry-leading AI content platform available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), OMNIA Partners contracts and through the company’s reseller partners.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Liquid Intelligent Technologies Launches Microsoft Teams Essential, The Most Affordable Collaboration Platform Targeting Small Businesses

With around seventy-three per cent of workers around the globe affirming that they prefer flexible remote work options, hybrid work will inevitably be the norm going forward. Liquid Intelligent Technologies a business of Cassava Technologies, a pan-African technology group, is proud to be the launch partner for the new Microsoft Teams Essential offering. A solution that brings the Teams collaboration platform into an affordable package targeting small, medium and micro-enterprises across the continent.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

SunTec Business Solutions to integrate with Mambu's cloud banking

SunTec Business Solutions and Mambu have partnered to integrate its complete revenue management solution with Mambu’s cloud banking platform. As part of this partnership, SunTec’s pricing, billing, and benefits management solutions will be available to banks for seamless integration into the core banking platform. This partnership between Mambu and SunTec...
ECONOMY
gitconnected.com

Reasons to Use a Cloud Data Warehouse in 2021

These days, most businesses prefer using cloud data warehouses for handling and storing critical data because it allows for automatic scaling and cost-effectiveness when dealing with large-scale datasets. The capabilities of on-premise data warehouses are limited. The process of setting them up, keeping them up to date, maintaining them, and...
TECHNOLOGY
HackerNoon

The 9 Business Habits of Successful Software Developers

A software developer shares the most important things he's learned over his four-year career in the software industry. For example: Business needs first. Is this what business needs from me? Is this the most effective solution from a business standpoint? Don't be afraid of entirely new technologies: standardize as much as possible. Automate everything in your code editor chain of actions, or microservice creation process.
SOFTWARE
TravelPulse

5 Steps To Plan Your Marketing Strategy for 2022

You may be wondering, “Why do I need a marketing plan?” It’s the glue that connects your marketing efforts together, ensuring the right activity takes place at the right time, to the right audience, through the right channels. These five steps will help you create a marketing plan for your...
ECONOMY
phocuswire.com

Q&A: Cvent CEO Reggie Aggarwal on hybrid futures and going public again

Meetings management titan Cvent in July announced that it planned to go public during the fourth quarter of 2021 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II. Cvent, founded in 1999, had been public once before but Vista Equity Partners took it private in 2016...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sounding Board's Hyper-growth Accelerates $30M Series B Funding for Leadership Coaching Pioneer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounding Board, Inc, the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact, announced the close of its $30m Series B funding. This announcement comes just months after closing an oversubscribed Series A earlier this year. New lead investor, JAZZ Venture Partners, is joined by Sounding Board's existing investors Canaan, Bloomberg Beta and Correlation Partners. The female-founded company also added investors Gaingels, Engage.vc, and an all-star panel of women business leaders passionate about the impact of coaching including Deb Liu (CEO of Ancestry.com), Yvonne Chen (former VP Marketing of Udemy), Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Founder of theBoardlist), and Tammy Aguillon (Area VP @ DocuSign), underscoring Sounding Board's commitment to diverse leaders and voices.
BUSINESS
CMSWire

How Should You Measure Employee Engagement in Remote and Hybrid Work?

Whatever way the return to the physical workplace rolls out, a large number of people are going to be working remote for some, if not all, of their working lives. And when the pandemic finally subsides, a large number of people are also going to be working from the office. It is also likely that many workers will be offered a hybrid work model and given the option to work from home or in the office, depending on needs.
ECONOMY

