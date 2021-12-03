ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia senator weighs in on potential government shutdown

By Kristen Mirand
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WSET) — The federal government faces the threat of shutting down Friday at midnight, despite an agreement to extend funding into February. A group of Republican senators are...

CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin To Support Effort To Overturn Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said overnight that he will support a Republican effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s vaccination requirement for larger businesses. That bill is expected to get a vote on the Senate floor next week. Senator Manchin said in a statement, “Let me be clear, I do not support any government vaccine requirement on private businesses. That’s why I have co-sponsored, and will strongly support a bill to overturn the federal government vaccine requirement for private businesses.” All 50 Senate Republicans are supporting the effort, so with support from the Democrat, it will give them enough votes to pass a resolution to end the requirement. The resolution would still need to pass the House but it would likely be vetoed by President Biden.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The price Republicans asked Democrats to pay to avoid a shutdown

On the surface, Congress was able to avoid a government shutdown with relatively little drama this week. Facing an inflexible deadline, Democratic and Republican leaders gradually worked toward a solution, confident that an ill-timed crisis would be avoided when all was said and done. With this in mind, the Democratic-led...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown as Washington turns to debt limit, defense bill

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18, resolving the threat of a weekend shutdown. Washington is staring down other must-pass items, however, including raising the debt limit and an annual defense bill. Top Democrats are also aiming to pass Biden's massive social-spending and climate bill in the Senate before Christmas, though that timeline could slip.
WASHINGTON STATE
KFOR

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
AOL Corp

Pelosi: Government shutdown would be due to 'anti-vax' Republicans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a Thursday morning press conference that a failure to keep the government open would be the result of the Senate Republicans taking an anti-vaccination stance. “We’re not going for their anti-vaxxing, so if you think that’s how we’re going to keep government open, forget...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX40

Shutdown risk eases as Senate pushes toward funding vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — The risk of a short-term government shutdown appeared to be easing late Thursday as the Senate pushed toward final approval of a bill that would fund the government through Feb. 18, sending the measure to President Joe Biden for his signature. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters it was “looking good” […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Small group of Republicans gambling on big fight over government shutdown

Good morning, Early Birds! Stacey Abrams is back for another go at the Georgia governorship, setting up a potential rematch against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. Did you have this on your 2021 political bingo card? What about this? Send us your tips and bingo strategies here: earlytips@washpost.com. 👀: “Symone Sanders,...
U.S. POLITICS

