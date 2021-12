England striker Ellen White, who made her 100th appearance, talking to ITV: "It is a dream really. It has come full circle with me making my debut against Austria and my 100th appearance against them today, which is strange. I just wanted the team to win. It was a really hard game. I am so proud of the team and the way we stuck in there and got a clean sheet and the three points. I'm really happy.

SOCCER ・ 10 DAYS AGO