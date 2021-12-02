ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, NJ

Sussex Offers Programs to Support the State Infrastructure Bill

 2 days ago

New Jersey's state and local projects, funded by the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill, will mean a need for an increase in skilled workers, and Sussex County Community College (SCCC) is prepared to meet the demand. With infrastructure plans pending for rebuilding New Jersey's roads and bridges, upgrading water...

