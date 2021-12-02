Sussex Offers Programs to Support the State Infrastructure Bill

Youth Innovation Club, a Santa Barbara based 503(c) non-profit organization, has recently launched several programs to provide support for junior high school students in the Santa Barbara area – High Impact Tutoring Program, College Buddies Program, and Science Project Advising Program. Founded in 2019 by Vicki Ben-Yaacov, a board member at the Goleta Union School District, Youth Innovation Club’s mission is to connect scientists, engineers, artists, and innovators with educators to bring hands-on curriculum to elementary and middle school students in the Santa Barbara area. In response to the widening of the existing academic achievement differences between middle-class and low-income students brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and remote learning, Youth Innovation Club collaborated with Goleta Valley Junior High School during the 2020 school year and contributed over 500 hours of online tutoring for students who were struggling with science and math.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO