Public Health

AMA welcomes Administration’s COVID-19 plan

AMA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“President Biden’s plan will make our communities—and the world—safer in the face of an evolving pandemic and confirmed cases of the Omicron variant. The education and outreach program to seniors will save lives by encouraging widespread acceptance of booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. About half of eligible seniors have received...

www.ama-assn.org

IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ama#Covid 19 Vaccines#Omicron#The Biden Administration
AMA

Congress fails patients and physicians on Medicare cuts

“Physicians have warned Congress for months about the pending and perilous Medicare cuts coming on January 1. Yet, the end of the year is quickly approaching and it is clear that Congress is not prioritizing support for the nation’s health care providers who have been on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

Allowing Medicare cuts to take effect would be 'reckless,' AMA says

The American Medical Association is slamming the inaction of Congress on looming Medicare payment cuts, saying that allowing them would be "reckless during a public health emergency." The AMA has been sounding the alarm on 9.75 percent in payment cuts that are slated to take effect Jan. 1. The cut...
U.S. POLITICS
HuffingtonPost

Biden Administration Will Require Insurers To Cover At-Home COVID-19 Tests

The Biden administration plans to mandate that private health insurance providers reimburse people for over-the-counter COVID-19 tests to make those at-home kits free. The federal health, labor and treasury departments will issue the guidance to insurers by Jan. 15, according to senior administration officials on a press call late Wednesday.
U.S. POLITICS
McKnight's

CMS guidance on healthcare worker rule stuck amid legal challenges

Further guidance on the federal government’s healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine rule that was expected to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services within the next two weeks could be held up as the agency awaits a final decision on the mandate in federal court. The agency in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law & Crime

Judge Finds It ‘Puzzling’ That Biden Admin Didn’t Consider ‘Natural Immunity’ for Healthcare Workers; Blocks Mandates to Protect ‘Liberty Interests of the Unvaccinated’

Citing the “liberty interests of the unvaccinated,” a federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana issued a nationwide order Tuesday against efforts by the administration of President Joe Biden to require health care workers nationwide to receive a vaccine against the novel coronavirus. Judge Terry A. Doughty, a Donald...
CONGRESS & COURTS
pharmacytimes.com

ASHP, Other Health Organizations Support OSHA’s COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Their statement also calls upon the business community to support the new federal requirement that individuals working for companies with more than 100 employees be vaccinated. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, along with many other health care organizations, including the American College of Physicians, American Medical Association, and National...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kcrw.com

Burnout, compassion fatigue, poor treatment from admin: 20% of health care workers quit amid COVID

Kaiser Permanente employees recently averted a strike, after spending months calling on health care networks to pay them more and offer better benefits. At hospitals everywhere, many workers are beyond burnt out after working on the frontlines of the never-ending COVID pandemic. Nearly one in five health care workers have left their jobs since spring 2020, according to Ed Yong, science writer at The Atlantic.
LABOR ISSUES
AMA

AMA fights against Medicare cuts, defending practices & access to care

The American Medical Association achieved a significant victory this year by delaying a round of cuts to Medicare payments until Dec. 31. However, our work isn’t over. If Congress doesn't act, physicians will start seeing cuts of up to 9.75% starting Jan. 1. The final decision is due in the...
HEALTH
pncguam.com

Adelup welcomes expansion of COVID-19 booster eligibility

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio have welcomed the expansion of COVID-19 booster eligibility announced by the US CDC. “The people of Guam have shown overwhelming support for the COVID-19 vaccine and the protection it provides. To date, over 81% of our total population has been vaccinated, which has been a defining factor in the decline of our COVID hospital admissions, decrease in new cases reported daily, and most importantly, has saved an untold number of lives,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pandemic sparked key innovations in health care, experts say

Lessons learned over the past two years will not only improve the nation's ability to handle the next pandemic but also lead to substantive gains throughout the health care system. That was the message from industry, government, health care and academic leaders who spoke live or in pre-recorded conversations during...
HEALTH SERVICES
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Health workers have rights

On Dec. 6, healthcare workers throughout the nation will face the choice between taking the COVID-19 vaccine or losing their job. While there are religious and medical exemptions, many simply believe this shot is not for them, and they should have the right to choose their own health care. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
warricknews.com

Injunction stops federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers

(The Center Square) – A federal judge in Louisiana stopped the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on health care workers late Tuesday afternoon, granting the request for a preliminary injunction filed by several states, including Indiana. The injunction, the judge said in the order, applies nationwide, except to the 10 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vanity Fair

Biden Administration Braces for New COVID-19 Variant Omicron

The U.S. is exercising caution in response to a newly detected variant of the coronavirus called omicron, which the World Health Organization on Friday designated a highly transmissible “variant of concern.” Hours after Friday’s news, the Biden administration announced that starting Monday, the U.S. would restrict travel from South Africa—where researchers first detected omicron—and seven other African countries. (The restrictions won’t apply to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.) “I’ve decided that we’re going to be cautious,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday, speaking of the forthcoming ban. “We don’t know a lot about the variant except that it is a great concern and seems to spread rapidly, and I spent about a half-hour this morning with my Covid team led by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, so that was the decision we made.”
PUBLIC HEALTH

