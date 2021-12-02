AMA welcomes Administration’s COVID-19 plan

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero and Lieutenant Governor Josh Tenorio have welcomed the expansion of COVID-19 booster eligibility announced by the US CDC. “The people of Guam have shown overwhelming support for the COVID-19 vaccine and the protection it provides. To date, over 81% of our total population has been vaccinated, which has been a defining factor in the decline of our COVID hospital admissions, decrease in new cases reported daily, and most importantly, has saved an untold number of lives,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO