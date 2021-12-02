AMA welcomes Administration’s COVID-19 plan

The U.S. is exercising caution in response to a newly detected variant of the coronavirus called omicron, which the World Health Organization on Friday designated a highly transmissible “variant of concern.” Hours after Friday’s news, the Biden administration announced that starting Monday, the U.S. would restrict travel from South Africa—where researchers first detected omicron—and seven other African countries. (The restrictions won’t apply to U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents.) “I’ve decided that we’re going to be cautious,” President Joe Biden told reporters on Friday, speaking of the forthcoming ban. “We don’t know a lot about the variant except that it is a great concern and seems to spread rapidly, and I spent about a half-hour this morning with my Covid team led by Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, so that was the decision we made.”
