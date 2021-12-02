ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL suspends Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards, John Franklin III for fake vaccination cards

By Rick Stroud Tampa Bay Times (TNS)
Leader-Telegram
 1 day ago

TAMPA, Fla. — The NFL has suspended Bucs receiver Antonio Brown, safety Mike Edwards and former Bucs receiver John Franklin III three games without...

www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

