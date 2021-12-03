ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College soccer: Concord women win Atlantic Region Crown

By Rusty Udy
 1 day ago
The Concord University women’s soccer team is in the midst of a storybook season. Thursday afternoon at Paul Cline Stadium in Beckley, the Mountain Lions added another historic chapter.

A goal by fifth-year senior Yasmin Mosby broke a scoreless battle and was good enough for a 1-0 win over West Chester University in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Div. II Women’s Soccer Tournament.

The triumph gave Concord (20-0-3) its first ever Atlantic Regional Final championship title.

With the win, the Mountain Lions advance to the Saturday’s quarterfinal round against The College of Saint Rose. The match will again be played at Paul Cline Stadium and will kick at 1:00 p.m. The winner of Saturday’s match advances to the Final Four in Colorado Springs, Co.

Concord held a 9-5 advantage on shots in the first half, but the match appeared as though it would go to halftime scoreless.

In the 43rd minute, Michelle Brogden launched a corner kick in front of the Golden Rams goal. Mosby gathered the ball and fired a rocket into the top left corner for the games only goal.

It was Mosby’s 25th of the season and avenged a loss to West Chester in the opening round of the Atlantic Region Tournament in 2019. That match was the only other tournament appearance for the Concord ladies.

Thursday’s win was the third Atlantic Region title for Concord athletics overall. The women’s soccer team joined the 2014 football team and the 1998 men’s golf team as tournament winners.

