Relationship Advice

Bride Passes Out In The Middle Of Her Wedding Ceremony And… Gets Pooped On By A Baby?

By Wes Langeler
 3 days ago
Tough scene…

Believe it or not, getting married is physically demanding. You were usually up late partying the night before (even though you tried not to), you get up early, you don’t each much you start drinking alcohol too early, you don’t drink enough water, you’re on your feet all day, you’ve answered a zillion different questions… when the moment comes, you’re almost ready for it to be over.

Then four hours later it’s over, you spend the whole time running around in circles, you’re 50 grand (or more) in the hole, and you gotta get your hungover ass up for a flight to the Bahamas in six hours.

But it’s great… really.

Needless to say, every so often, you see a story where someone passes out right on alter… but rarely do you see someone pass out… and get shit on by a baby.

According to the New York Post, 23-year-old Hollee Lynnea-Kolenda Darnell passed out at her Florida wedding ceremony.

“I kept trying to tell my husband I didn’t feel good and he thought I was joking… I was super dehydrated, and I hadn’t drank or ate anything all day.”

But that wasn’t even the worst part:

“After I passed out … my sister had a fan on my baby nephew, so she came over to me to put that fan on me, and as she was holding my nephew he starts pooping.

And the poop goes down her arm and onto my dress.”

I mean, puking while getting pooped on… not exactly the way you draw it up. Unless you’re a weirdo…

And real quick, why does the officiant look like a DJ? They running a two-for-one special over there?

Reply to @samanthaguice this about all that I could fit in😂 peep my poopy nephew at the end 😂🤪

Comments / 0

