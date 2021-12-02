ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Oddsmakers Give Stacey Abrams Early Edge In Rematch Against Brian Kemp For Georgia Governor

By Bruce C.T. Wright
 1 day ago

N ow that there is no longer speculation about whether Stacey Abrams will run for governor of Georgia, people are eagerly turning their attention to next year’s mid-term election with the expectation that she will emerge victorious from a rematch against Brian Kemp, the alleged voter suppressor to whom she narrowly lost in 2018.

Abrams on Wednesday announced her candidacy in a tweet accompanied by a moving video and seemed confident that she would reverse the previous election results after she arguably had the gubernatorial election stolen from her by Kemp, who at the time was a candidate overseeing all of the state’s elections while working in his official capacity of Georgia Secretary of State — a conflict of interest if there ever was one.

“Now, it’s time to get the job done,” Abrams said on the video.

As a result, oddsmakers have given Abrams an early edge over Kemp if they face off against each other next November.

“Georgia is changing demographically, which is why we make Stacey Abrams 8-11 favorite to overturn her defeat to Brian Kemp from 2018. State elections are now dominated by the left-leaning Atlanta metro area, with Kemp requiring a massive groundswell of support from the rural Republican heartlands to stand a chance,” Chad Yeomans, a spokesperson for Betway — an online gambling company that sets betting odds on anything you can place a wager on, including political campaigns — told Newsweek .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10fwo9_0dCpnbkR00

Georgia gubernatorial candidates (L-R) Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp debate in an event that also included Libertarian Ted Metz at Georgia Public Broadcasting in Midtown October 23, 2018, in Atlanta, Georgia. | Source: Pool / Getty


Of course, it doesn’t take a gamblaholic to make such political predictions.

If history is any indication, whoever the Democratic nominee is will have as good a shot as anyone to beat Kemp, who has lost the support of Republican kingmaker Donald Trump, a factor that could mean he gets fewer votes than in 2018 when he barely edged Abrams.

In addition, the traditionally red state turned blue in the 2020 election — something due in no small part to Abrams’ work organizing on the ground — in a trend that could continue next year. In politics, momentum is everything.

As of Thursday, Trump had not formally endorsed any candidate in the race, delayed action in a high-stakes election that is tantamount to a rebuke of Kemp, which doesn’t bode well for his chances of succeeding in the primary, let alone a general election. Trump seemingly favors Vernon Jones, a former Democratic state representative in Georgia who last year defected from his party to become a rabid MAGA Trumpublican who just so happens to be Black.

The above combinations of factors — a Trump-endorsed right-wing candidate who is Black and not named Brian Kemp — could thwart Kemp’s re-election efforts and foil oddsmakers’ predictions. But it’s doubtful any of that can adversely affect Abrams’ campaign.

Let’s Give Stacey Abrams Her Flowers Now

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Attacks Stacey Abrams In First Re-Election Campaign

#State Elections#Republican#Newsweek#Libertarian#Pool Getty#Democratic
