Is the US a pro-choice nation?

Of the many issues that divide Americans today, few have inflamed passions more than abortion .

The debate has been raging for decades, ever since women were given the right to abortion in the landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling Roe v. Wade in 1973. But even that hasn't stopped frequent challenges to that right by states looking to weaken or overturn laws that allow the procedure legally.

This week, Supreme Court justices heard arguments regarding 15-week abortion ban in Mississippi that could weaken or strike down Roe v. Wade. A decision in the case — Dobbs vs. Jackson Women's Health — is expected some time next year.

According to the pro-choice policy research group the Guttmacher Institute , if the Court rules to weaken or overturn Roe v. Wade "26 states are certain or likely to ban abortions."

The stakes are high, and if America is a pro-choice nation , then why are Texas and Mississippi fighting for tight restrictions on the procedure?

Why is Roe v. Wade in question?