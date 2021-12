Black Friday always brings steep discounts on PCs and peripherals, and it's an especially good time to pick up a new gaming monitor. Whether you need smooth performance and high frame rates on PC or are looking for a nice monitor for your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, now's a great time to look into replacing your old, low resolution one with a crisp and colorful new one. There are some wonderful deals on monitors from major brands, including Samsung, Asus, and Alienware, with a range of refresh rates and resolutions too. We've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals. We'll add more deals to this list throughout Black Friday and through Cyber Monday as they pop up.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO