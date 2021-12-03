ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Illinois Medical Card In Three Easy Steps.

innovative-care.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Innovative Care, you can get your medical card without even leaving the house! Get qualified in three easy steps. We will provide you with the information needed to complete your...

innovative-care.com

my40.tv

Local hospitals respond to vaccine mandate, will require employees be vaccinated

WLOS — Hospitals in western North Carolina are now requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine in compliance with President Biden’s mandate. Last Thursday, the Biden administration announced employees who work at companies with 100 or more employees will be to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 4, 2022, or be tested for the virus weekly. Hospitals must now require the COVID-19 vaccine for employees, or risk losing funds from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

A snapshot of healthcare staffing challenges in 3 states

Amid the emergence of the omicron variant, hospitals and health systems continue to battle staffing challenges. Here is a snapshot of staffing challenges in three states. Michigan health systems are struggling with shrinking workforces, but some say the staffing issues are primarily caused by factors outside of COVID-19 vaccination mandates, MLive reported. Organizations cite increased demand for care, a greater number of sicker patients, an aging workforce and workers leaving the field as factors contributing to staffing strain.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Telehealth might be here to stay

Remote health services soared during the pandemic, opening the eyes of many medical providers and patients. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, medical executive Lyndi Church and her colleagues at Caring Hands Healthcare Centers in southeastern Oklahoma had been intrigued by telehealth, but they feared it was unworkable in their rural corner of the state.
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit: What is Different With December Payments

The families in the US receive the child tax credit payments at the halfway stage of each month. The child tax credit scheme came into the picture to aid the sufferers of the pandemic. Federal authorities introduced this scheme intending to make advance payments to the beneficiaries since July 2021. Families receive additional payments depending upon the age of their children. The amount for families with one child under five is $3,600, while that for the kids aged between 6-17 is $3,000. Marca reports that the government has issued half of the cumulative amount in six equal monthly installments of $300 and $250, respectively, in 2021. The families will receive the remaining 50% of the amount in April 2022.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WLBT

SNAP benefits to return to pre-pandemic levels in January

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hundreds of thousands of families in Mississippi will see their food benefits return to just above pre-pandemic levels come January 1. The Mississippi Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that additional benefits given to recipients during the COVID-19 pandemic will be rolled back next year, less than two months after the state’s emergency declaration related to the pandemic expired.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

8 hospitals laying off workers

Several hospitals across the U.S. are laying off workers before the end of the year. Below are eight hospitals and health systems that laid off employees or announced plans to implement layoffs since Sept. 1. 1. Columbia University Irving Medical Center in New York City is laying off 56 workers...
HEALTH SERVICES
centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in December

(Salem) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in December. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, approximately 391,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $62...
HEALTH SERVICES
KRGV

Emergency SNAP benefits extended through the month of December

More than $308 million will be provided to the emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits through the month of December as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a Thursday news release, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension of the benefits and the funding that is...
HEALTH SERVICES
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Checks: Possible Bonus Payments Could Be Coming Near Christmas

A new Stimulus Checks update reveals that possible bonus payments could be coming around Christmas for those living in the Prairie State. According to the Sun, a proposal about the stimulus checks was made by Republicans in Illinois’ House of Representatives. Should the proposal pass, single taxpayers who are earning...
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

90 Percent of People Hospitalized With Omicron Have This in Common

A new variant first detected in South Africa has health officials around the world on high alert. Now reported in more than 20 countries so far, the Omicron variant has caused a surge in South Africa in a short period of time, increasing new COVID cases in the country from about 300 a day in mid-November to around 3,000 each day, as reported by The New York Times. At the moment, virus experts warn that the data on this variant is still very limited. White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, said it will take about two to four weeks to gather more information on Omicron's transmissibility and severity. For now, we can only look to anecdotal data on how this variant is affecting the people it's infecting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

