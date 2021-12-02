ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Warmup: Everything You Need to Know Before the Blue Jackets and Stars Do Battle in Dallas

Cover picture for the articleHere, you'll get everything you need to know – including keys to the game, where to watch and listen, and more – before the Blue Jackets and Stars meet for the second time this season, tonight at American Airlines Center in Dallas. The Blue Jackets' road trip has, so...

1stohiobattery.com

Blues Dominate Blue Jackets; Put Six Goals By Joonas Korpisalo

Well, that was far from ideal. The Blue Jackets didn't have it tonight, and the St. Louis Blues certainly did. Joonas Korpisalo, who has had a rough go of things this season, gave up six goals as the Blues were victorious on Saturday night, 6-3. The first period was pretty...
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Jakub Voracek Has Been A Stabilizing Force For The Columbus Blue Jackets

Jakub Voracek is having a resurgent season in his return to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Through 19 games, Voracek, a sublime playmaker, has posted 1-17-18. The 17 assists put him in the top 10 in the NHL in the category (tied), and somehow within striking distance of Connor McDavid (22) for the league lead. That on its own is impressive, but there's even more to it than meets the eye. For starters, Voracek has averaged fewer minutes per game than any other player with at least 15 assists this season (18 total players) at 16:44, more than a minute less than the next closest skater, Johnny Gaudreau, who has averaged 18:03 per night. Then there are his linemates. We all think highly of Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger, his most consistent teammates over the past month, but they are both rookies.
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

As a Young Team Grows, the Blue Jackets Must Learn How To Adjust And Respond To Good Teams

We've seen lots of good things from the Blue Jackets. And, well, a few areas that need to improve. At 12-7-0, there's been plenty of (mostly pleasant) surprises as they near the quarter mark of the 2021-22 season. There have been high highs, like Elvis Merzlikins' play, and layers of goal scoring including the first NHL goals for four players and 16 goals from the defense.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson will miss 3 months after undergoing neck surgery and defenseman Connor Murphy enters concussion protocol

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson underwent neck surgery Friday, the team announced. “After trying to manage his neck pain conservatively for the past couple of weeks, Tyler underwent neck surgery today,” team physician Michael Terry said in a statement. “The prognosis is good and his anticipated return to play is approximately three months.” Meanwhile, defenseman Connor Murphy entered ...
NHL
1stohiobattery.com

Albeit in Defeat, Daniil Tarasov's 34-Save NHL Debut Was an Impressive Showing

Despite the loss, Daniil Tarasov showed well. Yes, it was a 3-2 defeat for the Blue Jackets against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. And yes, Columbus has dropped three in a row – but considering the circumstances (missing two goalies due to illness in the morning), there's something to work with.
NHL

