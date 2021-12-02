The Warmup: Everything You Need to Know Before the Blue Jackets and Stars Do Battle in Dallas

Jakub Voracek is having a resurgent season in his return to the Columbus Blue Jackets. Through 19 games, Voracek, a sublime playmaker, has posted 1-17-18. The 17 assists put him in the top 10 in the NHL in the category (tied), and somehow within striking distance of Connor McDavid (22) for the league lead. That on its own is impressive, but there's even more to it than meets the eye. For starters, Voracek has averaged fewer minutes per game than any other player with at least 15 assists this season (18 total players) at 16:44, more than a minute less than the next closest skater, Johnny Gaudreau, who has averaged 18:03 per night. Then there are his linemates. We all think highly of Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger, his most consistent teammates over the past month, but they are both rookies.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO