A Mendocino College student has been tapped to be part of the state’s student aid commission. Governor Gavin Newsom chose 20-year-old Leonardo Rodriguez as one of two students to serve on the commission, a 15 member body that guides nearly nearly $3 billion in financial aid for students across the state. If confirmed, Rodriguez will become the first student from Mendocino College to serve as a student representative on the commission. He’ll also likely be the first undocumented student to hold that position. Rodriguez grew up in Kelseyville but was brought the US from Zacatecas, Mexico when he was five years old.

MENDOCINO, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO