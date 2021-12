GLENDALE—The Pan Armenian Council of the Western United States met with Armenia’s Human Rights Defender Dr. Arman Tatoyan on Tuesday. During the meeting, Tatoyan presented the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan’s massive attack on the eastern border in the Syunik Province in an attempt to breach Armenia’s sovereign territory. He also outlined the human rights abuses committed by Azerbaijani Armed forces, discussed border security and the illegal deployment of Azerbaijani forces on the roads between the communities of Armenia which endanger people’s lives and well-being, and the unlawful detention of POWs. The meeting led to a constructive discussion on the role which Diaspora organizations and communities can play in helping to secure the future of the Armenian homeland.

