ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

LISTEN: Perfect food every time with Sous Vide

accesswdun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wonder how your favorite restaurant is able to make the...

accesswdun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes When Ordering Fried Chicken

Vegans and vegetarians aside, who doesn't like fried chicken? There's so much to love, from the crispy fried crunch of the crust to the juicy, tender chicken inside. Despite being a delicious mainstay, marinating and frying at home can be time-consuming and labor-intensive. If you live in a small apartment with limited counter space, cooking anything — let alone marinating, coating, and deep frying chicken — can be a challenge. Don't even get us started on how to properly dispose of frying oil after we're done cooking. Despite all this, who doesn't want to eat fried chicken? Enter, restaurants.
FOOD & DRINKS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
goodhousekeeping.com

30 Seriously Easy Shrimp Recipes

If you’re a fan of seafood, shrimp is one of the most versatile and delicious protein options. There are tons of easy shrimp recipes for fast weeknight dinners or passed party apps that feel fancier just because they include shrimp. Having shrimp on the menu will surely impress the guests at your next cocktail party or excite your family on an otherwise typical Wednesday night.
RECIPES
Mashed

Gordon Ramsay Revealed The Secret To Making The Perfect Steak

Americans love a good steak. Raising, preparing, and eating beef is part of the American persona. Few, if any, people have been more romanticized, and documented, than the American Cowboy, who, according to Legends of America, was mainly a product of Texas; Trusty, true men of courage, recklessness and horsemanship, who were good with a gun became icon as they focused on their unofficial mission: Herd cattle that the rest of the country will feast on. Beef production and consumption has come under fire, as of late, because of the environmental concerns associated with cattle production, but that has not really translated into the American home, as, per Business Insider, beef is still the best selling meat in America, with 2020 sales topping $30 billion.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sous Vide#Food Drink
claytodayonline.com

Being thankful every day is the perfect recipe for happiness

MIDDLEBURG – The lines were long at my local grocery store Monday night as people were trying to make sure they had everything for Thanksgiving dinner. While others had beachball-sized frozen turkeys, boxes of stuffing, jars of gravy and bags of potatoes overflowing from their carts, mine was filled with blocks of cream cheese. At my house, nothing says Happy Thanksgiving more than a key lime cheesecake.
ORANGE PARK, FL
idaho.gov

Hunter recipes: Sous vide wild turkey BLT

With Thanksgiving around the corner, turkeys are on my mind! This past spring, on my 40th birthday, eight of my best friends coordinated with my wife to surprise me for a weekend of turkey hunting and fishing in Central Idaho. A successful turkey hunt was only the cap to an unforgettable weekend of making memories around the campfire, hiking in Idaho’s public lands, and laughing so much that our stomachs were sore for a week!
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Charlotte Stories

Sous Vide Machines: A Unique Way to Cook Food At Home

The sous vide machine is a revolutionary way to cook food at home. It’s a cooking technique that uses water and airtight bags to give you perfectly cooked meals every time. With so many benefits, it’s hard to know where to start. But don’t worry! We’ve created this handy guide with everything you need to know about sous vide machines. You’ll find out what they can do, how they work, and how much they cost. If you’re ready to take the plunge into home-sous vide cooking, read on for detailed information about these amazing kitchen appliances.
ELECTRONICS
goodhousekeeping.com

Top 10 Casserole Dishes That Will Cook Your Favorite Recipes Perfectly Every Time

As times get crazy, the more you appreciate the simplicity of a cozy casserole dinner. With recipes that range from chicken to turkey, these satisfying meals are as versatile as they are easy to make. But you've got to be armed with the right equipment, including a solid casserole dish. From ceramic to glass and coming in all shapes and sizes, we've rounded up the perfect casserole dishes to fit your needs.
RECIPES
seriouseats.com

Sous Vide Turkey Legs

A temperature and time chart helps you pick the final texture you want (though we've indicated our preference as well). Our testing revealed no initial confit-style curing step is necessary before cooking sous vide, saving you time. This recipe allows you to serve the turkey legs right after they're done...
RECIPES
Paste Magazine

10 of the Best Food Podcasts to Listen to Right Now

Podcasting has taken the media world by storm in recent years, and it wasn’t too long for the food industry to hop on the trend. While we’re used to consuming food content in video format, audio has changed how we engage with content creators, experts, and anyone with a strong opinion on ketchup. Podcasts also create a platform for exchanging ideas, recipes and food-related anecdotes that we can easily consume during our morning commutes. And because the food world is so diverse and multi-faceted, you’ll never run out of new ingredients to learn about, recipes to try and banter about what’s in someone’s refrigerator.
RECIPES
Omaha.com

Bookshelf: November is a perfect time for stories of kindness

November is the perfect month to show a little kindness towards everyone (and everything) you're thankful for. Here are some great stories that are all about being kind. 1. “Loving Kindness” by Deborah Underwood. This beautiful, calming picture book encourages children to be tender with themselves and others, and to open their hearts to the world. The story is all about making connections, showing connections and celebrating life. (Ages 2-5)
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy