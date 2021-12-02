Santa Claus is coming to Dover

Tis the season! With Thanksgiving around the corner, many are prepping for the big debut of Santa Claus. And since BabyLux Boutique is THE place for infants and tots all year round, it’s no surprise that Mr. Claus will make his first Valley appearance of the season in DC Ranch at the hottest spot for little ones. BabyLux is hosting their second annual Holiday Fashion Show on Saturday, November 22 featuring Valley kids, including my daughter, Mia Valentina, showing holiday duds from BabyLux. The event will be emceed by TV personality, Nadine Bubeck. Enjoy complimentary photos as a local photographer will capture visits with Santa and the fashion show. While the kids visit Santa, enjoy cookies and milk, holiday shopping and free holiday gift wrapping.
