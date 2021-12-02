ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Santa Claus is coming to Dover

By Editorial
Deerfield Valley News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta and an elf ask children if...

www.dvalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Athol Daily News

Here comes Santa Claus: Revival Wheeler Mansion to host St. Nick

ORANGE — It’s a safe bet to say it will be Santa Claus … in the dining room … with a smile on Black Friday. The Revival Wheeler Mansion at 75 East Main St., the only Gilded Age mansion in the North Quabbin region, will host a Nov. 26 visit from jolly old Saint Nicholas for little ones from 5 to 8 p.m.
ORANGE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dover#Naughty#Elf#The Dover Free Library
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Santa Claus at BabyLux Boutique

Tis the season! With Thanksgiving around the corner, many are prepping for the big debut of Santa Claus. And since BabyLux Boutique is THE place for infants and tots all year round, it’s no surprise that Mr. Claus will make his first Valley appearance of the season in DC Ranch at the hottest spot for little ones. BabyLux is hosting their second annual Holiday Fashion Show on Saturday, November 22 featuring Valley kids, including my daughter, Mia Valentina, showing holiday duds from BabyLux. The event will be emceed by TV personality, Nadine Bubeck. Enjoy complimentary photos as a local photographer will capture visits with Santa and the fashion show. While the kids visit Santa, enjoy cookies and milk, holiday shopping and free holiday gift wrapping.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Puppy dressed as Santa Claus appears to say 'ho ho'

A family from Fort Lauderdale decided to get into the Christmas spirit by dressing their puppy as Santa Claus, but probably didn't expect the dog to play his role to perfection. In footage shared by Allison Fonrouge, the adorable American Bully appears to bark the words "ho ho" as he...
ANIMALS
newportthisweek.com

Santa Magic Nov. 27

Look out Rockefeller Center, a Newport in Bloom-decorated Christmas Tree is coming to the Shops at Long Wharf. Newport in Bloom is decorating its first ever Christmas Tree on the Long Wharf Mall in front of the Discover Newport pop-up store. Santa Claus has taken notice, and on Nov. 27 he will be making one of his first Newport visits, checking his mail and finding out who was naughty or nice. Children of all ages will be able to write and deliver personal letters, visit with Santa, have their pictures taken, and join in craft activities, compliments of Cutie Curls. A tree lighting ceremony with Santa will be held at 4:30 p.m.
NEWPORT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Lite Rock 96.9

Christmas Classic ‘Santa Claus Is Coming To Town’ Will Air On 6ABC This Friday

Do you have any Christmas movies that have become a sort-of tradition to watch every single holiday season?. My mom grew up in the 50s and 60s. She had me a bit later in life. My brother, though, she had in the 1970s. So, while my friends' parents had them watching Christmas movies like Home Alone and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (both now are a part of my Christmas tradition, by the way), I'd be settled on the couch watching classics from that era like The Little Drummer Boy, The Year Without A Santa Claus, and Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.
MOVIES
Wrcbtv.com

Ho ho oh no! There's a shortage of Santas this holiday season

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. But you might not see jolly old St. Nick at as many holiday gatherings this year. Demand for appearances by Santa Claus at parties, parades and other events has skyrocketed this holiday season while the number of trained and available Santas has gone down -- yet another disruption in the supply chain caused by the pandemic.
FESTIVAL
Voice News

Santa Claus is coming to Chesterfield Township, New Baltimore

Santa Claus is coming town. Well, actually, he’ll be making a few stops in the Anchor Bay area this holiday season. Local communities are gearing up to celebrate the holidays with Santa, tree lightings and other activities. Here’s a look at what’s planned in a handful of area communities. Chesterfield...
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI
heritagedaily.com

Father Christmas Vs Santa Claus

Father Christmas and Santa Claus have become synonymous over time, with American culture seeping into aspects of many English traditions and folklore. In this blended persona, both now appear as an indistinguishable figure portraying a jolly white-haired figure, dressed in red and with a long white beard. This image of “Santa” or “Kris Kringle” became popular in the United States and Canada from the 19th century, with significant influence coming from a poem called “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by the political cartoonist Thomas Nast in 1823.
FESTIVAL
KIMT

Annual Rochester tradition returns with Here Comes Santa Claus rescue

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Med-City is kicking off the Christmas holiday season with an old annual tradition. It was a festive Friday when Santa Claus came to Downtown Rochester. Families crowded the streets surrounding Old City Hall. Last year the Rochester Downtown Alliance took a hiatus from the annual tradition...
ROCHESTER, MN
vieravoice.com

Santa Claus is still coming to malls, cautious amid pandemic

Even the Grinch pandemic won’t stop a vaccinated Santa from holding children on his lap in Brevard County malls. But parents and grandparents can choose more social-distance options, make a reservation and observe other precautions. “We’re very excited to bring Santa and Mrs. Claus back for another holiday season. Last...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
myneworleans.com

Santa Claus Is Coming To Broussard’s Collecting Toys For Those In Need

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Santa Claus and his elves will be visiting Broussard’s Restaurant during Brunch in December. Bring the kids for festive food, music, photos with Santa, and even a chance to send a letter to the North Pole. Menu items include favorites like Josephine Benedict, Southern Fried Chicken and Waffles, and Mascarpone Stuffed Pain Perdu.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Utica Observer-Dispatch

Santa Claus returns to Sangertown

Santa Claus is returning to Sangertown Square mall this holiday season. Santa will arrive at Sangertown on Thursday, Dec. 2 and stay through Friday, Dec. 24. Mall officials encourage reservations, but walk-up visits are available as space allows. Santa and his staff will be following safety measures based on guidance...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
hot96.com

Santa Claus Postmark Selected

Indiana has the only post office in the world with Santa Claus in the name. The office receives over 400-thousand pieces of mail during the month of December, compared with only about 13-thousand piecs a month the rest of the year. Each year, the post office selects a postmark designed...
SANTA CLAUS, IN
thecorryjournal.com

Santa in city park

Above, families line up in front of the Corry City Park gazebo on Sunday afternoon for a chance to get a picture with Santa. Below, Santa Claus arrives by firetruck, waving to his fans. The event was organized by the Corry Kiwanis Club, with members of Corry Area High School’s Key Club helping out as well. Not only were children allowed to get a photo with Santa, but he also handed out hats, mittens and candy for the kids, and even doggie treats for the four-legged visitors. The items were funded by money raised throughout the year by the Kiwanis Club.
CORRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ambridge Couple Spread Christmas Cheer With Light Display Including 20,000 Lights

By: KDKA-TV News Staff AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Sometimes it starts off as just celebrating the season and then it grows into something that makes a community happy. Denise and Bob Dunn’s home along Maplewood Avenue in Ambridge is decked out in Christmas lights from top to bottom. The Dunns say they started putting lights up about 25 years ago and it began with a simple three strands of lights. Since then, it’s grown into a massive display that includes 20,000 lights. The couple uses the display to raise money for Saint Jude’s Hospital. “Over the years, so far, we collected over $65,000,” Bob said. “It’s so worth it save those kids, we have some survivors, and they have an office in Pittsburgh and they’ll come down and spend time with us,” Denise added. The Dunns also dress up as Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus on weekends and welcome visitors to their home.
AMBRIDGE, PA
Mental_Floss

Can You Spot the Happy Elf in Santa's Hectic Workshop?

If the holidays have you feeling anything but cheery, you're not alone. The stress of traveling, shopping, and cooking for guests has many people relating to Scrooge this time of year. As the Christmas-themed brainteaser below demonstrates, even Santa's helpers are vulnerable to stress. MIST designed this hidden image puzzle...
CHRISTMAS

Comments / 0

Community Policy