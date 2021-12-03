YOUR CUE 12.2.21

Roseburg Public Library is beginning a book sale today. Director Kris Wiley talks about the event and the re-opening of the facility to the public. Click here to download for later listening: 830 12 2 21. Podcasts are presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe.
Athletes at Sutherlin High School have received a portable automated external defibrillator from the David Heller Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to keep hearts healthy. Sutherlin High Principal John Martz said the foundation worked with the Oregon School Activities Association to select the school. The AED will be available for at-home...
Sandee McGee and Sarah Holborow with an update on Umpqua Valley Arts, and a look at what is happening during the holiday season. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 12 3 2021. Podcasts are presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe.
The Roseburg Lions Club is selling See’s Candy for the Christmas holidays to raise funds to benefit the club’s various community projects. Organizer Lisa Hawley said the group has been selling See’s Candy for over 35 years. Hawley said candy sales continue until December 24th or until the candy sells...
City of Sutherlin Community Development Supervisor Kristi Gilbert and Community Development Director Brian Elliot talk about Ford’s Pond Community Park and Thursday’s open house. Click here to download for later listening: 830 11 30 21. Podcasts are presented by the Cow Creek Umpqua Tribe.
