The shares of Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE:PLTR) are lower this afternoon, last see down 1.5% at $20.34, after the company's CEO Alex Karp called on technology companies doing business with China or U.S. adversaries, to justify their reasoning. Specifically, on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Karp said, "If you want to work in China or any other country that is adversarial ... you should disclose it and defend it." The call to action comes as Apple (AAPL), along with many other chip companies, continue to operate in China, while a number of tech names have pulled out of the region amid increased internet censorship.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO