Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Looking for kitchen appliances that can saute, roast, bake — and even air fry? Normally, you'd have to buy a few pieces of cookware to do it all, however, if you want an all-in-one cooking device, you have to check out the Instant Pot Duo Crisp 6-Quart Multi-Use Pressure Cooker that has one unique feature, turning it into one of the most versatile appliances in your kitchen. And you can get it for just $100 during Cyber Week on Amazon.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO