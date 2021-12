We currently have 2 location that are running NSX-T managers used for DFW on a VLAN backed nVDS (no L2 extension, each site is configured with different subnets) and no overlay networking is configured. We plan to deploy NSX-T federation with GM to manage the security groups and distributed firewall rules across 2 sites without doing any L2 stretch of the networks; the only requirement is to have a centralised dashboard to configured the security groups and DFW rules which will be applied to both the sites without deploying/stretching any T0/T1 routers as all the segments on NSX are currently on VLANs.

