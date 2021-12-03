ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Steelport Knife Co. carves out niche with American-made chef quality blades

By John Chandler – Contributing writer
bizjournals
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland company says its hard blades give it an edge. © 2021 American City Business...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Restaurant roundup: Cocktails near the courthouse, Darker Than Blue returns, two market vendors close

© 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

Xplore plans hardware buildout as space industry grows in Redmond

Xplore has competition all over Redmond, but Lisa Rich says the concentration of space companies has its advantages. Straight Talk: Employer's Guide to Vaccines in the Workplace. An honest and direct virtual conversation. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Global home goods company signs major industrial lease in Glendale, could hire 3,000 workers

The West Valley project could be a $300 million investment and eventually employ about 3,000 people full time with a $45,000-average salary. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
GLENDALE, AZ
wschronicle.com

New business aims to carve out their own niche

Starting a new business can be a scary endeavor. For Beverly Davis, starting Triad Mobile Laundry (TML) wasn’t scary, it was just the next step in her quest to build her own personal empire for herself and her children. Davis, a Winston-Salem native, launched TML on June, 1 of 2021....
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blades#Steelport Knife Co
milwaukeemag.com

Alesia Miller Is Carving Out a Niche in the Kombucha Industry

ON SUNDAYS LAST SUMMER, Alesia Miller set up shop in Shorewood’s Estabrook Park, chilling bottles of her fermented teas in a bucket of ice water. A young couple mulled over which flavor to buy while Miller explained the trendy drink’s medicinal benefits. The founder of Milwaukee’s Soul Brew says her first love is music, to which she devoted 20 years of her life as a teacher. Now the ardor she feels for music is shared with this delicately fruity, not-too-sweet refresher and her nearly 3-year-old company that brews it.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KRON4

Best carving knife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Carving knives have a long history of providing an easy way to slice through meat so that kings and queens could eat like royalty. You and your loved ones should be no different. Carving meat at the holidays or other...
LIFESTYLE
vashonbeachcomber.com

Everblade Knife Reviews – Real High Quality Knives That Work?

Are you tired of buying knives that go blunt quickly? Do you need a professionally designed knife made with solid steel and beneficial for various purposes? Are you fed up with the significant funds you spend on buying knives frequently? Then, your best option might be the Everblade Knife. The...
FDA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
bizjournals

Rocket Lab wears ambition on its sleeve — plus other L.A. tech news

Plus 100 Thieves steals another $60 million, Arc catches $30 million and Ember heats up $23.5 million in funding. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ENGINEERING
bizjournals

Fast Horse's holiday campaign for Heineken: IOU boxes for late-to-arrive gifts

Local ad agency Fast Horse has come up with a creative way for would be gift-givers to deal with delayed packages, an IOU box filled with beer. The promotion campaign developed by Fast Horse for client Heineken offers a wink at national supply chain issues — Adobe Analytics said last month that consumers saw more than 2 billion out-of-stock messages in October alone.
DRINKS
bizjournals

WEST OAKLAND'S TIME

A panel of developers, policy makers and executives will discuss the projects, people, economic drivers and issues that are reshaping Oakland. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
bizjournals

After record growth, Crocs is moving to a new Denver headquarters — again

The Broomfield-based company has already outgrown the 450-person headquarters it moved into in mid-2020. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
DENVER, CO
bizjournals

Out with the old, sell it like new: Phoenix chosen to test online consumer marketplace

Liquidity Services Inc. (Nasdaq:LQDT), the operator of the world’s largest e-commerce platform for business and government surplus, has chosen Phoenix to launch an online consumer marketplace. While in business for more than two decades, Maryland-based Liquidity Services has mostly worked as a B2B firm – selling returned retail items, as...
PHOENIX, AZ
Inc.com

4 Different Ways to Carve Out a Niche in a Crowded Market

It's easy to feel like most, if not all, industries are oversaturated. There are tons of creative ideas out there, and with the rapid way the world progresses through social media and digital communication, markets flood quickly. But this isn't a reason to abandon ship. If you've found yourself starting a business in a crowded market, it's time to determine the things that set you apart and how you can attract the right customers.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Why are there fewer of the best Quality Street chocs? The mystery solved

If you are partial to “purple one” caramels, fruitless rummaging among the orange cremes and toffee fingers can make you wonder if somene got to the Quality Street first?. Which? has saved you from another family argument this Christmas by analysing the contents of the most popular Christmas chocolate tubs, with one key finding: there are fewer of the most-prized sweets to start with.
FOOD & DRINKS
manofmany.com

Carve Out a Personal Pocket Knife this Christmas with Deejo’s Engraving Kit

With many of us carving up a ham this holiday season, why not take your talents to some quality EDC from Deejo? It’s no secret that we love their fully-customisable pocket knives, so if you want a Christmas gift that’s equal parts useful and unique, it’s time to get designing. Using the MyDeejo platform, personalising your knife has never been easier or more fun. Within minutes, create a 100% original gift that is both practical, thoughtful, and Exciting, Deejo has taken it one step further this year, allowing customers to tattoo their own blades with an all-new engraving kit. This festive season, reward that special person with a present that reflects their personal flair.
SHOPPING
Food52

Chef’s Choice 15 Trizor XV EdgeSelect Electric Knife Sharpener

Please read the included user manual before operating. No lubrication is required for any moving parts, motor, bearings, or sharpening surfaces. There is no need for water on abrasives. The exterior of the sharpener may be cleaned by carefully wiping with a soft damp cloth. Do not use detergents or abrasives. Once a year or so as needed you should remove metal dust that will accumulate inside the sharpener from repeated sharpenings. Remove the small rectangular clean-out cover that covers an opening on the underside of the sharpener. You will find metal particles adhered to a magnet attached to the inside of that cover. Simply rub off or brush off accumulated filings from the magnet with a paper towel or toothbrush and reinsert the cover in the opening. If larger amounts of metal or other dust have been created, you can shake out any remaining dust through the bottom opening when the cover is removed. After cleaning, replace the cover securely with its magnet in place.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy