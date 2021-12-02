ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Terminator: Resistance's Annihilation Line DLC in Action With Explosive New Gameplay Trailer

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving recently announced its Annihilation Line DLC for Terminator Resistance, Developer Reef Entertainment is following up with a double salvo of gameplay, starting with a brand new gameplay trailer. The trailer offers a brief glimpse of the...

DoDonPachi Resurrection Switch gameplay

We now have gameplay for DoDonPachi Resurrection, the shoot ’em up title from Live Wire and Cave. The game just landed on Switch yesterday. Learn more about DoDonPachi Resurrection with the following overview:. Story. Six years after the battle in Lunapolis was over …. The Moon-based “DonPachi” headquarters sensed a...
Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters Shows Action Gameplay in Debut Trailer

Compile Heart has shared the first trailer for their newest action RPG Hyperdimension Neptunia: Sisters vs. Sisters, in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Currently, the game is only announced for Japan, but the western publisher, Idea Factory International, typically brings over all things Nep-related. The gameplay shown highlights...
The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos - DLC: Splat Jaypak's Arenas Launch Trailer

The turn-based tactical RPG, The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos, is available now on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and is already available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The next-gen port of The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk also contains the first DLC, the spooky adventure Ruins of Limis. The second DLC, Splat Jaypak's Arenas, sees the merry band of heroes kidnapped and forced to survive a series of wild combat trials orchestrated by the sinister Splat Jaypak. If they want to survive they'll have to gear up, level up, and battle their way back to the plot. Splat Jaypak's Arenas is sold separately on all platforms, and can also be downloaded on PC via the game's season pass.
Ubisoft Makes One of the Greatest Games of All Time Free For 24 Hours

One of the greatest games of all time is 100 percent and completely free, courtesy of Ubisoft, the developer and publisher best known for games and series like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, The Division, and Ghost Recon. Over the years, Ubisoft has delivered several generational classics. You may not be able to tell by its recent releases like Far Cry 6 and Rider's Republic, but Ubisoft has greatly contributed to the list of best games of all time. One of its contributions include one of the best stealth games ever made, or in fewer words, Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory, which is not only one of the highest-rated games of its time, but a commercial success as well, and now it's 100 percent free to download, but you have to act quickly to take advantage of this offer.
Publisher May be Teasing Terminator: Resistance Sequel

Reef Entertainment started teasing a new project. There are many indications that either Terminator: Resistance 2 or an expansion to the first game will be announced next week. There are many indications that a sequel to Terminator: Resistance, the FPS from Teyon and one of the surprises of 2019, may...
Full DLC - Outer Wilds: Echoes Of The Eye DLC Gameplay Walkthrough

This is the full video walkthrough of the Echoes of the Eye DLC for Outer Wilds. From discovering The Stranger, to venturing into The Secret World, to ultimately finding the Vault and figuring out what became of this ancient society. Make sure to check out our individual segments and timestamps below! 00:00:02 - Introduction 00:21:43 - River Lowlands 00:36:00 - Cinder Ises 00:55:10 - Hidden Gorge 01:43:41 - Reservoir 01:59:27 - The Secret World 02:53:32 - True Ending For more on Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye DLC, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/outer-wilds/Echoes_of_the_Eye_Walkthrough.
Marvel’s Avengers Spider-Man Swings Into Action In Gameplay Footage

IGN has gone live with some hands-on gameplay footage of Marvel’s Avengers‘ Spider-Man content, which sees Peter Parker making his way into the superhero game on November 30, 2021. The footage below confirms that there’s no actual missions for the Wall Crawler. Instead, players will experience Spider-Man as a Hero...
Terminator: Resistance is getting new story DLC next month

If you’ve been yearning for some fresh chrome death machine destruction in Terminator: Resistance then news of a story-based DLC out next month will be most welcome. Releasing worldwide on December 10th, Annihilation Line adds a brand new side-story to the existing campaign, which is itself set in a post-Judgement Day world, where man is barely hanging on against the mechanical menace of Skynet.
Marvel’s Avengers – Spider-Man Detailed in New Gameplay Footage

Spider-Man joins the roster of Marvel’s Avengers next week in a new hero event. In a recent preview, IGN showcased footage of the web-slinger (captured by the developer) in combat while also providing details on how he will play. Check it out below. As many would expect, Spider-Man is a...
3D Combat Action Game Varvarion Reveals New Swordfighting Gameplay

Today developer Polygonomicon released a new trailer of its upcoming 3D combat action game Varvarion. The video showcases a brand new look at the game that appeared at DigiGameExpo2021, including a new mission. An English translation has been added to the dialogue originally in Japanese for our perusal, and it’s...
Action Platformer ‘ITORAH’ Gets 2022 Release Window and Gameplay Overview in New Trailer

Developer Grimbart Tales announced that their action-platformer ITORAH will launch on PC-via Steam in spring 2022. ITORAH is an upcoming action-platformer inspired by Mesoamerican culture. The game features a story of a plague that threatens the once-thriving Nahucan. Itorah may very well be the last human on Earth, but that doesn’t stop her from fighting back.
Terminator Resistance Kyle Reese expansion may be revealed next week

Other than a few small updates, Teyon and Reef Entertainment’s FPS Terminator Resistance was released basically complete back in 2019 and hasn’t had any major DLC released since. Now, however, it’s looking like a new expansion may be revealed next week – and it could be based around Kyle Reese from the original movie.
Atlantis attacks in trailer for The Asylum fantasy action thriller Devil’s Triangle

The Asylum has released a poster and trailer for Devil’s Triangle, the upcoming fantasy action thriller which follows a group of marine biologists as they stumble across the mythological island of Atlantis and discover that its inhabitants are planning worldwide domination; check them out here…. When a group of marine...
Game Trailers: Horizon Forbidden West New Action Adventure Video

Guerrilla Games has new images of it Horizon Forbidden West put on the net. It shows the game world and cities. Unfortunately the video has no sound. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream and write about them. I am a freelancer and now is the permanent member of Gaming Ideology.
Tails of Iron: Bloody Whiskers DLC - Official Trailer

The Tails of Iron Bloody Whiskers DLC is a free update, featuring a tough new game mode. In the new expansion, embark on another deadly adventure with King Redgi and follow a new post-game questline to try the game in two additional difficulty modes. The update also introduces a selection of special armours and weapons, five new bosses, and a mysterious secret. Tails of Iron Bloody Whiskers is available now for those who already own the game on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, or PC.
Terminator: Resistance Enhanced campaign DLC ‘Annihilation Line’ launches December 10

Publisher Reef Entertainment and developer Teyon have announced narrative campaign downloadable content “Annihilation Line” for Terminator: Resistance for PC and Terminator: Resistance Enhanced for PlayStation 5. It will launch on December 10. Here is an overview of the downloadable content, via Reef Entertainment:. About. Venture beyond the line of fire...
Dead Cells: Everyone is Here! Gameplay Trailer

Dead Cell's Everyone is Here free update is available now for the roguelike metroidvania action platformer game. Watch the trailer for a look at what to expect with the update which brings weapons, skills, and skins from Hollow Knight, Blasphemous, Hyper Light Drifter, Guacamelee, Skul, and Curse of the Dead Gods. The Everyone is Here update for Dead Cells is available now on PC, and coming soon to consoles and Mac.
