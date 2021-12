The Branson Board of Aldermen held a special session on Thursday, Nov. 19, holding a first and second reading and vote to pass the city’s 2022 budget. The special meeting was scheduled during the Board of Aldermen’s regular Oct. 26, 2022 meeting, for the “scheduled first reading of Bill No. 6064, the proposed and balanced 2022 budget.” However, the press release from the city regarding the Oct. 26 meeting, and the agenda posted to the city’s website for the special meeting, did not say the aldermen were taking a double reading of the bill for final passage of the budget during the specially scheduled afternoon session.

BRANSON, MO ・ 14 DAYS AGO