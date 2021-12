NEWTON, Mass. — Jessica Kim described one of the loneliest times of her life, acting as a caregiver for her mother as she battled pancreatic cancer. "Navigating all of her medical care, performing all the nursing duties," Kim said. “At that time, my kids were 10, seven and five, and I was caring for her. I was working full-time and it just got to be way too much."

