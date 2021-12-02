ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Celebrity Cruises puts child vaccine mandate on hold

By Matt Hochberg
royalcaribbeanblog.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJust two days after announcing Celebrity Cruises would require kids to be vaccinated, the cruise line has put the change on hold. On Tuesday, Celebrity Cruises announced children 5 years and older would have to be fully vaccinated in order to go on their cruise ships, beginning February 1,...

www.royalcaribbeanblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
travelweekly.com

Royal Caribbean taking a wait-and-see approach on kid Covid vaccine

While Disney Cruise Line and Celebrity Cruises soon will require passengers ages 5 to 11 to be fully vaccinated, Royal Caribbean International will take a wait-and-see approach on mandatory vaccines for kids. During her weekly Coffee Talk webinar with travel advisors on Dec. 1, Royal Caribbean senior vice president of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS LA

Disney Cruises To Require COVID Vaccines For Children 5 And Older

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Disney Cruise Line will require all guests ages 5 and up to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 before setting sail starting early next year, the company announced. In a statement posted on its website on Wednesday, Disney announced the new rules will begin on Jan. 13, 2022. The vaccine was recently approved for children ages 5 to 12. The cruise line currently requires anyone 12 and older who is vaccine-eligible to be vaccinated, while passengers who are not vaccine-eligible must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result taken between 3 days and 24 hours before the ship sails. Younger children who are not eligible for the vaccine must complete testing requirements, which must be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test, or lab-based PCR test, the company said. Rapid antigen tests are not acceptable options, officials said. Disney’s vaccine requirement runs against a Florida law that would fine companies for mandating vaccines. Norwegian Cruise Line’s parent company has sued over the law, and won an injunction against the state for enforcing it. The state has appealed the decision. (© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
PUBLIC HEALTH
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean Makes Testing Change for Kids on Cruises From North America

Royal Caribbean is making a change for the testing requirement for unvaccinated children age two through 11 who are taking a cruise from North America and San Juan on one of their cruise ships. Starting with sailings that depart on and after December 17, 2021, Royal Caribbean will only accept...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity Cruises#Royal Caribbean Cruises#Cruise Ships#Cruise Line#Royal Caribbean#Trade Support And Service
royalcaribbeanblog.com

You need to get a Covid test before your Royal Caribbean cruise 2 days, not 48 hours, before your cruise

The Covid-19 protocols are not easy to track across the board, but the amount of time before a cruise you need a test can be among the most easily confused. Over the last few weeks, I've noticed a lot of posts across the internet mentioning needing a negative Covid test and causing issues for some when they think they need to match up their check-in time with what time their test is taken.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sacramentosun.com

Disney to ban unvaccinated kids on cruises

Children as young as five will need to be vaccinated to travel on Disney Cruise Line ships, the company has announced, in an expansion of its vaccine mandate. It is the first major passenger liner to require jabs for kids. The updated coronavirus vaccination requirements were announced by Disney on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Benzinga

Disney Puts COVID Vaccine Mandate On Hold At Florida Parks: Report

The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has temporarily halted the COVID-19 vaccination mandate required of its employees its Florida theme parks. What Happened: The company initiated its corporate policy “requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated” in late July.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean pushes back when World Cruise segments will go on sale

Royal Caribbean's 274-night world cruise is selling so well that it will delay when it puts individual segments on sale. Originally, Royal Caribbean planned to put shorter portions of the world cruise on sale so guests could join for part of the sailing. However, Royal Caribbean told travel agents during...
LIFESTYLE
cruisefever.net

Royal Caribbean’s Opening Deployment Schedule for Cruises in 2023-2024

Royal Caribbean has released their cruise ship deployment schedule for cruises that will set sail in 2023-2024. This week, Royal Caribbean opened for bookings cruises to Alaska and Hawaii in 2023. The cruise line will sail four cruise ships to Alaska in 2023 including two Quantum class ships (Quantum of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas).
royalcaribbeanblog.com

Royal Caribbean celebrates one year anniversary since cruises restarted

One year ago, the first Royal Caribbean cruise ship restarted sailing since the pandemic, marking an important milestone on the cruise line's restart. The global health crisis shutdown the entire cruise industry, and Royal Caribbean worked hard to create protocols for its eventual return to service. Back in October 2020,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron symptoms: What to look out for as doctor says new variant may not fit ‘clinical picture’ of delta

Doctors in South Africa have suggested that the symptoms of the omicron Covid variant could be milder than those caused by the globally-dominant delta variant, though the WHO warns it is still too early to draw conclusions about the fast-spreading new form of SARS.CoV.2.Dr Angelique Coetzee, a South African doctor and chair of the South African Medical Association who was one of the first persons to suspect the emergence of a different virus variant there, said she noticed seven patients at her clinic who had symptoms different from those typically seen with delta. "What brought them to the surgery...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

If You Feel This, You May Have Omicron, Says Doctor

The coronavirus mutation Omicron is concerning. "This is a very unusual constellation of changes across the SARS-CoV-2 genome with greater than 30 of them in the important spike protein, which is the business end of the virus, particularly in its receptor binding domain, where there were about 10 mutations there," says Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "This mutational profile is very different from other variants of interest and concern. And although some mutations are also found in Delta, this is not Delta—it's something different. And these mutations have been associated with increased transmissibility and immune innovation. Whereas other of the mutations have not yet been characterized as to their functional capability."
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Christian television network founder and preacher Marcus Lamb, who discouraged vaccinations, dies after being hospitalized for Covid-19

(CNN Business) — Prominent Christian televangelist and anti-vaccine advocate Marcus Lamb died after being hospitalized with Covid-19, his family announced Tuesday. Lamb founded Christian television network Daystar Television Network in 1997. His wife Joni Lamb, announced the televangelist's death on Daystar's program streamed to Facebook Tuesday. She said her husband...
RELIGION
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
TravelPulse

Royal Caribbean Takes Delivery Of World’s Largest Cruise Ship

Royal Caribbean got an early Christmas present with the delivery of its newest ship, the 236,857 gross ton, 1,188 feet long, 6,988-passenger Wonder of the Seas. It’s the fifth Oasis Class cruise ship for Royal Caribbean, with at least one more to come, and it seizes the title of ‘world’s largest cruise ship’ from fleet-mate Symphony of the Seas.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy