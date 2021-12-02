ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Sen. Nass: Voters should have 'no confidence' in Wisconsin Elections Commission

voiceofalexandria.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – There’s growing support among Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol to do something about the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, on Wednesday said he’s fed up with the Commission and its response to the questions about last year’s election. “Today’s meeting of the Wisconsin...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator blames criticism of agency on ‘misunderstanding’ of its function

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin’s top election official said a lot of the criticism she’s received from Republican state lawmakers is from a lack of understanding about how the Wisconsin Elections Commission actually works. Speaking to Mike Gousha from the Marquette University Law School in a virtual program, commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Pittsburgh

Pa. Senate Committee Preparing Arguments On Election Audit

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Senate Republicans and Democrats are preparing arguments regarding an audit of the 2020 general election and 2021 primary election. They are expected to go before a Commonwealth Court judge in two weeks. There are several challenges blocking subpoenas issued to get the personal information of nine million Pennsylvanian voters. Republicans on the Senate committee have used $270,000 of taxpayer money to hire a firm from Iowa to lead the investigation for six months. They say the goal is to increase trust and integrity in the election process. “Not trying to relitigate the election of the past, we are moving forward trying to put things in place that are secure for the future,” Republican State Senator Jake Corman said. “It’s a waste of taxpayers’ money and a waste of time and a waste of the court’s time frankly,” Democratic State Senator Anthony H. Williams said. Regardless of how the Commonwealth Court rules this month, the decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Elections Commission slams Audit Bureau, seeks new election rules

In a marathon meeting on Wednesday, the normally polarized Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) responded to a report on the administration of the 2020 election by state auditors through an unusual series of largely unanimous votes.  The meeting was the first chance for members of the embattled commission to publicly respond to the report from the […] The post Elections Commission slams Audit Bureau, seeks new election rules appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
doorcountydailynews.com

Voter advocacy groups lay out their recommendations for elections

Voter advocacy groups like Common Cause Wisconsin hope you can have more trust in your elections moving forward. The 2020 elections have been debated almost since the polls closed over a year ago with some arguing they were safe and secure while others claim the pandemic invited people to break the law while submitting their ballot. The Wisconsin Elections Commission approved a number of the recommendations made by a non-partisan audit of the 2020 elections during its hearing Wednesday. Some of those recommendations included issuing rules on dropbox regulations and whether or not local elections clerks can fill in missing information on absentee ballots. Common Cause Wisconsin Executive Director Jay Heck says they trust the work of the commission but admit things can always be improved. He suggests automatic voter registration, risk-limiting audits, and poll worker training are some of the aspects that can be looked at.
ELECTIONS
voiceofalexandria.com

Republican lawmakers unimpressed with Gov. Evers’ $134 per-pupil funding

(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol aren’t sure just how far Gov. Tony Evers’ new $110 million for schools in the state will go. The governor on Thursday announced the latest round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security(CARES) Act spending. “This $110 million investment is an...
EDUCATION
wpr.org

'Absolutely preposterous': Wisconsin elections commission pushes back on nonpartisan audit

Commissioners argue Legislative Audit Bureau report contains several inaccuracies. Members of Wisconsin's bipartisan state elections agency sharply criticized a nonpartisan audit of the 2020 election on Wednesday, arguing the report contains several errors. The Republican-ordered audit was released in late October. It found no widespread voter fraud or wrongdoing in...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Election#Sen#Republicans#The Elections Commission
voiceofalexandria.com

Wisconsin Supreme Court to rule on key issues in redistricting case

The Wisconsin Supreme Court is expected to issue an order this week that lays the legal groundwork for a case that could decide the state's political maps for the next decade. While the order won't be the final word in the case, it could settle key questions, such as whether justices should approve "least changes" maps that largely copy the redistricting plans Wisconsin Republicans passed in 2011.
CONGRESS & COURTS
spectrumnews1.com

Elections Commission to review findings of audit on Wednesday

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) will meet this week to discuss and review the findings of an audit into how they handled the 2020 elections. The 110-page report by the independent and nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau was released in October, and though it did not find any evidence of widespread fraud, it did identify several issues and areas for improvement.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Pioneer Press

Letters: Why bother with elections in Wisconsin?

What a great idea the Wisconsin Republican legislators have devised. First they will keep the most gerrymandered districts in the country, and, since their hand-picked newly appointed bi-partisan election commission didn’t produce election results to their satisfaction, it will be disbanded and the Republican legislature will control future elections. What...
WISCONSIN STATE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Republicans reviewing the 2020 election are focused on private grants to Wisconsin cities. Here is what the courts have already said.

MADISON – The issue Assembly Republicans are focused on in their review of the 2020 election has already gone to court three times. The cases did not go well for conservatives. Republicans and conservative groups brought the lawsuits to challenge the ability of Wisconsin cities to accept private funds to help them administer their elections. Local governments across...
WISCONSIN STATE
Detroit News

Civil rights commission urges redistricting panel to consider minority voters

For the second time in about a month, Michigan civil rights officials urged the state's redistricting commissioners to consider minority representation when drawing political maps that will govern state elections for the next decade. The civil rights commission unanimously adopted a resolution Monday urging the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission...
DETROIT, MI
michiganradio.org

AG opinion says Michigan's redistricting commission shouldn’t have met in secret to discuss voting rights

Michigan’s redistricting commission was wrong to go into a private session last month to discuss voting rights, according to an official legal opinion issued Monday by state Attorney General Dana Nessel. The opinion relates to an October 27 closed-door meeting of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. The stated reason...
MICHIGAN STATE
wirx.com

Attorney General: Redistricting Commission Meeting Should Have Been Public

From the Associated Press — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel says the state’s redistricting commission should not have held a private meeting to discuss memos related to racially polarized voting and the federal Voting Rights Act’s requirement that people be able to elect minority candidates. The panel called the controversial closed session with its lawyer October 27, after Detroit residents criticized the members for drawing no majority-Black districts. Nessel, in a legal opinion Monday, said the commission presumably was conducting business that should’ve been done in an open meeting. The panel’s spokesman says the commission respects her opinion and will discuss it transparently at the next meeting.
DETROIT, MI
wizmnews.com

Gov Evers swiftly, wisely, vetoes new legislative boundaries

Citizens deserve to choose who they want to represent them when they go to the voting booth. But in Wisconsin, our elected officials have been choosing who they represent. When the current legislative boundaries were drawn ten years ago, they were among the most gerrymandered in the nation, redrawing boundary lines to create safe districts for the incumbents. It is no wonder so few politicians listen to the will of their constituents. They know their seat is safe in the next election. Republicans drew new maps, but they are more of the same, maybe worse. That is why it is good that Governor Tony Evers, with a swift stroke of his pen, vetoed the latest political boundary lines. People of Wisconsin want political boundaries that are drawn fairly, not ones which benefit one party over the other. That is abundantly clear in polls, in county board resolutions and in county referendums. It was made even more clear when not a single Wisconsin voter showed up at a public hearing before the Legislature to testify in favor of the new maps. Wisconsin voters deserve fair representation. The process of drawing boundaries now moves to the courts. We trust they will put the will of the people, not the politicians, first.
POLITICS

