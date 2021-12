Harvey Eness, 78, of Ontario, Wis., passed away at home Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. He was born March 5, 1943, to Thomas Harlan and Elizabeth (Olson) Eness in Ames, Iowa. In 1965, Harvey moved north to Ontario, Wis., where he purchased his first farm on Brush Creek.Because he loved everything about farming, Harvey often told people “I never had a job my whole life.” He may have never had a “job,” but his work resulted in one of the top-producing dairy herds in Vernon County. Harvey also was a patriot who served in the Army National Guard at the same time he started farming.

