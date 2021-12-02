Biden's New HIV/AIDS Strategy Calls Racism a Roadblock to Victory

On World AIDS Day, as we continue to battle HIV while also seeking a road map against COVID-19, it’s important to look at how PEPFAR succeeded. Many people did not believe we could change the course of the HIV pandemic without a vaccine, but two decades after President George W. Bush created the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), we can clearly see what’s possible when the compassion of the American people is translated into effective programs.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO