Biden's New HIV/AIDS Strategy Calls Racism a Roadblock to Victory

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
healthday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Dec. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Racism is "a public health threat" that must be tackled to end the global HIV/AIDS epidemic, the Biden...

consumer.healthday.com

#ishartedagain
1d ago

In 2010, he warmly eulogized Sen. Robert Byrd, a former Exalted Cyclops in the Ku Klux Klan, saying he was “one of my mentors” and that “the Senate is a lesser place for his going.”In 2007, he referred to Barack Obama as “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.”In 2006, he said, “You cannot go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin’ Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent.”Way back in 1977, he said that forced busing to desegregate schools would cause his children to “grow up in a racial jungle.”

Eddie Barrentine
19h ago

The left is blatantly promoting racism to divide and conquer us. People need to quit seeing themselves as victims but the lure of unearned wealth is too hard to resist.

oneanddone
19h ago

Biden doesn't even know what race he is. The demented retard of a child is a disgrace to this country. Hopefully he passes away soon.

