I rolled out of bed and trotted down the stairs this morning to let the dog out, and at the bottom of the staircase, it just hit me like a brick. I am so grateful to be able to go down the stairs without a death grip on the handrail on one side, and a hand pressed firmly to the wall on the other for support, without painfully taking one stair at a time, without sometimes having to aid a leg down or a hip to swing, without (as a last resort) sitting on my bottom and sliding down.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 4 DAYS AGO